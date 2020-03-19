Global stocks fluctuate after Wall Street crash: live updates

European stocks are losing their profits.
European stocks opened higher, but slowly picked up those gains on Thursday as investors evaluated the efforts of officials from the United States and Europe to shore up the world economy.
Elsewhere, oil futures gained, gold fell in value, and the 10-year United States Treasury note, whose yield was below 1 percent two days ago, was approximately 1.16 percent, all signals that normally suggest greater confidence among investors.
Still, other indicators suggested that the concern persisted. Asian markets had another downturn, and futures markets indicated that Wall Street would open lower. Wednesday was another sad day on Wall Street, with a 5 percent drop in the markets.
Investors were dealing with an avalanche of news. Overnight, The European Central Bank unveiled a large bond purchase program aimed at preventing economic calamity, and the United States Federal Reserve unveiled a plan to support money market funds, which are threatened when there is a rush for cash . US officials also moved closer to approving stimulus efforts to keep the US economy running.
In Asia on Thursday, the Tokyo Nikkei 225 index fell 1 percent. In China, the Shanghai Composite Index was also down 1 percent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 2.6 percent.
South Korea was the biggest loser among major world markets, with the Kospi index falling 8.4 percent.
The Fed will offer emergency loans to money market mutual funds.
The Federal Reserve said Wednesday night that it would It offers emergency loans to money market mutual funds, the latest in a series of steps to keep the financial system running and shore up the economy as it spirals into recession during the coronavirus pandemic.
Authorities said they would establish the so-called Money Market Mutual Fund Liquidity Line, which would be backed by $ 10 billion from the Treasury Department. That facility joins a similar loan program for banks, established earlier this week.
The Federal Reserve is trying to protect the financial system and isolate the economy at large, where short-term pain could turn into long-term suffering if credit crises prevent companies from obtaining the cash they need to function, forcing them to fire workers, delay payments to vendors and shutter plants.
The new reality of Wall Street, amid viruses and market turmoil.
Investors, corporations, and business customers are turning to Wall Street in the midst of one of the most tumultuous periods in market history to borrow money, buy or sell assets, and limit losses on their holdings. But Wall Street is grappling with a challenge it has never faced before: how to protect employees from a public health threat that worsens while managing customers who need services around the clock.
As the week began, numerous financial services companies, from investment bank Goldman Sachs to private equity firm Blackstone and hedge fund Point72, were adopting emergency work policies when employees tested positive for coronavirus. As far away as Cape Town, commodity analyst Jeffrey Christian, who had traveled there from New York on business, was in an emergency room with chills and fever.
"Waiting to be tested for C19," wrote Mr. Christian, the managing partner of research firm CPM Group, in an email. "Today I woke up with an unpleasant fever and chills."
On Wall Street, where daily stock market declines have been the most severe in 33 years and Treasury bond yields have reached new low prices, the metamorphosis from calm to apprehension is now underway.
Germany's trade outlook reaches a record low.
A reliable predictor of German economic growth suffered its biggest drop since eastern and western Germany met almost three decades ago.
"The expectations of companies in particular have been darkened like never before," the Ifo Institute in Munich said in a statement. The institute's monthly survey of how managers expect their business to develop, released Thursday, has a good track record of predicting the direction of Europe's largest economy.
"The German economy is accelerating towards recession," added the institute's statement.
On Wednesday, another slump due to virus fears took over the markets.
Financial markets faltered on Wednesday as the coronavirus continued its relentless spread, governments stepped up efforts to contain it, and investors waited for lawmakers in Washington to take action on proposals to boost the US economy.
The shares recovered some losses at the end of the day, as the Senate began voting on a bill to provide sick leave, unemployment benefits, free coronavirus testing and other aid. President Trump is expected to sign it. But when all was said and done, the S,amp;P 500 fell about 5 percent, stocks in Europe fell dramatically and oil prices fell.
The revamped sale showed just how fragile the profits have become as long as the number of cases continues to grow at a staggering rate.
Wednesday's turmoil was also evident in other markets. The pound sterling fell to its lowest level in 35 years against the US dollar.
Some European countries are better prepared than others.
No European country is escaping the economic consequences of coronavirus, but pain will not be divided equally.
Southern Europe, which was the most affected by the last great economic crisis, will be the one that suffers the most. Countries like Greece and Italy are highly dependent on tourism and still suffer from the lingering effects of the eurozone's debt collapse in the past decade, including austerity programs that left their health systems ill-prepared for a pandemic.
But even countries considered as models of competitiveness, such as Germany and the Netherlands, may have weaknesses that, until a few weeks ago, were considered strengths.
German automakers, for example, have dominated the luxury car business. But the virus exposed their dependence on sales in China, and factories are now closing across the region.
Any country with many small businesses and own-account workers will suffer, too, because these companies often have thinner financial reserves to survive a sudden drop in sales. Greece and Italy are examples, but so are the Netherlands.
Other countries may have hidden strengths. An economy with many companies that can offer their services digitally and where employees can work from home should be relatively resilient. This could be Estonia's time; Its capital, Tallinn, has a lively digital startup scene.
Europe plans a bond purchase program to counter the economic consequences.
The European Central Bank said it would embark on a huge wave of bond purchases with the intention of countering the "serious risks,quot; for the eurozone caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The bank will buy up to 750 billion euros, or $ 820 billion, in government and corporate bonds and other assets, pumping cash into financial markets deeply shaken by the pandemic.
The announcement came after an unusual late-night conference call between members of the bank's Governing Council, which followed signs that bond investors were losing faith in Italy's ability to pay its huge government debt. If Italy's borrowing costs reach unsustainable levels, the future of the eurozone would be at stake.
The bank said it would buy even more assets if necessary.
"The Governing Council is fully prepared to increase the size of its asset purchase programs and adjust its composition, as necessary and for as long as necessary," the bank said in a statement. "It will explore all options and all contingencies to support the economy through this shock.
Australia cuts rates and will seek quantitative easing.
Australia's central bank said on Thursday it would cut its key interest rate to 0.25 percent to avoid a recession caused by the coronavirus. It will also start buying government bonds, the first time in the country's history it would use quantitative easing or unconventional methods to boost the money supply.
Extensive travel restrictions and social distancing had led to "major disruptions in economic activity worldwide," said Philip Lowe, governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia. in a statement announcing the new policy on Thursday. Together, these measures will support jobs, income and business during this difficult period and will also help the Australian economy to recover. "
The bank will also make available to authorized banks $ 50 billion to encourage loans to small and medium-sized businesses.
Australia has not used quantitative easing in the past, even during the 2008 financial crisis.
This is the second time in two weeks that Australia's central bank reduces its main interest rate. Two weeks ago, it cut its benchmark rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 0.5 percent.
The news came when the country experienced a strong rebound in coronavirus cases, with 565 confirmed as of Thursday. The Australian dollar also weakened on Thursday, briefly falling to 55 cents against the US dollar. Earlier this year, it was hovering around 70 cents on the US dollar.
First came the buyback boom. Now comes the bust.
According to Goldman Sachs, the major US corporations have spent approximately $ 1.4 trillion on the repurchase of their own shares in the past three years.
Now, after a stock market crash that has brought prices back to where they were in early 2017, almost all of that money is gone, at least for the time being.
The inclination of American corporations by repurchasing its own shares, it is largely an American phenomenon, it became a political football in recent years. The Trump administration sold its vast overhaul of the U.S. tax system, which became law in December 2017, as a measure that would increase companies 'capital investment, increasing workers' productivity and wages.
Economists can debate how well it worked. Wages have increased. Business investment has fallen. No one can prove that the tax change is the reason.
But the tax overhaul left America's top companies flooded with cash, prompting a record number of share buybacks by the S,amp;P 500 companies. Buybacks hit a record high in 2018, with net buybacks representing roughly $ 600 billion. in company disbursements, according to Goldman Sachs. Full numbers for 2019 are still coming in, but it's estimated to be around $ 480 billion.
Advocates of buybacks say it is an efficient way for companies to return money to shareholders who would not otherwise know how to invest efficiently.
Critics say the practice is simply a way to inflate stock prices and polish key metrics, such as earnings per share, that are best viewed because buybacks reduce the number of shares a company has. They point out that companies can always pay shareholders with dividends, which are checks issued directly to the owners of shares, rather than repurchasing shares.
The reports and investigation were contributed by Isabella Kwai, Jack Ewing, Carlos Tejada, Heather Murphy, Matt Phillips, Jeanna Smialek, Jim Tankersley.