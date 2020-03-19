Global stocks fluctuate after Wall Street crash: live updates

European stocks opened higher, but slowly picked up those gains on Thursday as investors evaluated the efforts of officials from the United States and Europe to shore up the world economy.

%MINIFYHTML3b2fa1f7c03f959aa8cc2d32601e1c6911% %MINIFYHTML3b2fa1f7c03f959aa8cc2d32601e1c6912%

Elsewhere, oil futures gained, gold fell in value, and the 10-year United States Treasury note, whose yield was below 1 percent two days ago, was approximately 1.16 percent, all signals that normally suggest greater confidence among investors.

Still, other indicators suggested that the concern persisted. Asian markets had another downturn, and futures markets indicated that Wall Street would open lower. Wednesday was another sad day on Wall Street, with a 5 percent drop in the markets.

Investors were dealing with an avalanche of news. Overnight, The European Central Bank unveiled a large bond purchase program aimed at preventing economic calamity, and the United States Federal Reserve unveiled a plan to support money market funds, which are threatened when there is a rush for cash . US officials also moved closer to approving stimulus efforts to keep the US economy running.