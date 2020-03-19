Germany: Will authorities crack down on "crown festivals,quot;? The | News from Germany

Berlin Germany – Thursday night in the Tempelhof field, the former airport converted to a public park, Nicolas Engel improvised a tune on an upright piano that spun onto the runway, as a well-spaced audience sat around him on the runway, enjoying of the melody floating through the warm spring air.

"People still want to go out," the Swiss musician told Al Jazeera. "Here in the field you have a lot of space, so even if there is a crowd, you can sit two meters from each other."

%MINIFYHTML6b93d2dead541e6914c75e90fa73c18111% %MINIFYHTML6b93d2dead541e6914c75e90fa73c18112%

The scene was calmer than earlier this week, when an unusually warm period of weather drew thousands of people to the park to ride a bike, play soccer, or drink with friends, including large groups of dozens of free teens from closed schools. , in what politicians and locals the media have called the "crown festivals,quot;.

Plus:

Germany is the third country most affected in Europe by the coronavirus outbreak, after Italy and Spain, with 14,481 confirmed cases and 43 deaths.

However, it has not imposed radical restrictions on the movement in those countries, and in most countries people continue to move and socialize freely. But top politicians have warned that this will change quickly if the public does not begin to heed warnings about social distancing councils and minimize close contact with others.

"If many people do not voluntarily restrict themselves, then the only instrument left will be a curfew in all of Bavaria. That should be clear to everyone," Bavarian leader Markus Soder said Thursday, announcing the first curfews of the nation. in the Wunsiedel district and the city of Mitterteich, both close to the Czech border.

#staythefuckathome

Markus Blume, secretary general of Chancellor Angela Merkel's Union of Christian Democrats, agreed and tweeted "stay home, otherwise curfews are inevitable," adding the hashtag #staythefuckathome.

Hours later, Freiburg became the first major city to announce a curfew, which will start on Saturday and last until April 3.

"We are aware that this serious decision will have significant restrictions on the life of Freiburg. As things stand, the protection of the public must prevail over all other considerations," Mayor Martin Horn said in a press release.

Germany's federal government on Monday announced radical measures to limit the spread of the virus, ordering the closure of places of worship and many nonessential stores.

But the country's government system means that curfews and other restrictions are decided at the state or local level under the 2001 Infection Protection Law, leading to a divergence of prevention measures, while Bavaria It has banned all events for more than 1,000 people in Berlin. The upper limit is 50.

Personal life

In the capital, some nonessential businesses, such as tattoo parlors and clothing alteration stores, remained open throughout the week, and merchants told Al Jazeera that they were unsure whether they should close.

Police conducted nightly inspections of bars, which have been closed, and restaurants, which are due to close at 6 p.m., finding nearly 100 violations of the current restrictions on Wednesday night, a police spokesman said Thursday.

Mitterteich, the sleepy Bavarian city of 7,000 inhabitants where 27 have been infected with COVID-19, can explain the changes to come across the country. Residents must have a valid reason to leave the home, such as working, visiting stores or pharmacies, or walking a pet.

"The (individual's) personal life has a very high value in our constitution. Therefore, any restriction must be truly proportional," said Sigrid Wienhues, a Hamburg-based lawyer specializing in administrative law.

"The facts are needed (to demonstrate) that it is really necessary, that there were no other means to prevent further spread and to prevent a really high risk to Germany's health system."

After listening to Engel's impromptu piano recital in Berlin, artist Meme Hrteg said she couldn't have imagined it taking place in her native Denmark, where more severe restrictions have been placed on everyday life.

"I think in Germany they are taking it very easy and not as seriously as they should," he told Al Jazeera. "I'm just hoping they will (introduce) some stricter rules."

Hours later, Freiburg became the first major city to announce a curfew, which will start on Saturday and last until April 3.

"We are aware that this serious decision will have significant restrictions on the life of Freiburg. As things stand, the protection of the public must prevail over all other considerations," Mayor Martin Horn said in a press release.



Germany's federal government on Monday announced radical measures to limit the spread of the virus, ordering the closure of places of worship and many nonessential stores.