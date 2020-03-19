Germany closes far-right clubs that deny modern state

In their denial of a modern German state, Reichsbürger members have harassed and threatened officials and their families, including Chancellor Angela Merkel. In 2018, the German media reported that the group was trying to form an army in the state of Thuringia.

Matthias Quent, the founding director of the Institute for Democracy and Civil Society, a research organization in Jena, Germany, said: "There is quite a large potential for violence on the scene, especially given the widespread possession of weapons."

He added, however, "These are not political organizations that are capable of carrying out a coup."

His followers have become more visible in recent years. Since 2016, they have been under observation by the German intelligence service. In October of that year, a Reichsbürger shot and killed one police officer and wounded two others during a raid on his home, where authorities found 30 weapons.

On Thursday morning, 400 police officers in coordinated raids searched the homes of 21 prominent members of the group in 10 states, including Berlin. They found weapons, propaganda, and narcotics, but none of the leaders was arrested.

The clubs that were banned on Thursday, the United German Peoples and Tribes, and its subgroup, Osnabrück Landmark, comprise about 120 members, according to press reports. That is a far cry from the roughly 19,000 people that intelligence services say are part of the movement.

Still, the government action on Thursday represented the first official ban on federal clubs integral to the movement (previous forays into the group were coordinated at the state level). The ban comes as the country is experiencing a growing wave of violence against elected officials.

There are currently 32,000 known far-right extremists in Germany, and 13,000 of them are prone to violence, according to the country's intelligence service. How many of the approximately 19,000 Reichsbürger fall into any of the counts is still unclear.