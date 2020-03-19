Geri Halliwell was behind her iconic Spice Girls dress

When Spice girls fans think of Geri Halliwell, you will probably come up with a particular dress.

In 1997, on the stage of the Brit Awards, the singer went out with her famous groupmates in a mini dress printed with the Union Jack, the national flag of the United Kingdom. Since then, the dress has become a Halliwell symbol as a Spice Girl, but as the star recalled in an interview with fashionShe was the brain behind the final design.

As she told the magazine, she was presented with a black Gucci dress before the awards ceremony, which she described was similar to the shape of the 1950s swimsuit. Marilyn Monroe He could have used However, "it really didn't say much,quot; and given the event centered on Britain, Halliwell thought about incorporating the flag.

Since she thought that cutting the flags was frowned upon, she took a tea towel with the same design of the flag and had her sister sew it over the dress.