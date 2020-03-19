Geri Halliwell was behind her iconic Spice Girls dress

Dave Benett / Getty Images
When Spice girls fans think of Geri Halliwell, you will probably come up with a particular dress.
In 1997, on the stage of the Brit Awards, the singer went out with her famous groupmates in a mini dress printed with the Union Jack, the national flag of the United Kingdom. Since then, the dress has become a Halliwell symbol as a Spice Girl, but as the star recalled in an interview with fashionShe was the brain behind the final design.
As she told the magazine, she was presented with a black Gucci dress before the awards ceremony, which she described was similar to the shape of the 1950s swimsuit. Marilyn Monroe He could have used However, "it really didn't say much,quot; and given the event centered on Britain, Halliwell thought about incorporating the flag.
Since she thought that cutting the flags was frowned upon, she took a tea towel with the same design of the flag and had her sister sew it over the dress.
As she remembered fashionHe showed the renovated design to a stylist, who disapproved, worrying that it resembled a racist political party in the UK.
However, Halliwell rejected the idea and placed the peace sign on the back of the dress as a clearer message that the Spice Girls accepted.
The dress was paired with thick red boots, which Halliwell also handled herself thanks to a red car spray in her mechanic father's garage.
As fans now know, that outfit has taken on a life of its own. "When that dish towel was sewn onto that little Gucci dress, I had no idea what reaction was going to come," she said. fashion.
"That dress really became the identity of what feminine power represented."
In the decades that followed, Halliwell has revamped the iterations of the dress, reflecting her growth as a woman in each new period of her life.
Check out the video above to hear everything in Ginger Spice's own words!
As for that outfit, live forever.
