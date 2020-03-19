Gaza has no virus cases. How could you cope with an outbreak? The | Coronavirus pandemic news

Gaza Strip – After an arduous three-day trip from Egypt to the Gaza Strip, Amal Brika, a young journalist, hoped to get home, take a hot bath, and sleep.

But she was surprised to learn that she would be subject to mandatory quarantine as part of efforts to combat a possible outbreak of the new coronavirus pandemic in the besieged coastal enclave.

Brika, along with dozens of other Palestinians, was sent to a school near the Rafah border in southern Gaza.

"I protested against the unhealthy quarantine; we were 200 people at the school, eight in each classroom, and all the men and women shared only a dirty bathroom. I did not feel comfortable and private," she told Al Jazeera by phone.

Similar complaints flooded social media when Gaza authorities, led by Hamas, the group that rules the Strip, struggled to take severe measures to prevent the new virus from reaching the small enclave.

No infections have yet been detected in the strip, which is home to some two million people and suffers from Israeli-Egyptian blockade in progress.

The blockade, imposed after Hamas' inauguration in 2007, has essentially cut off the area from the rest of the world.

No tourist can visit since Israel and Egypt have largely kept their borders closed.

In recent years, both countries have lifted some travel restrictions, allowing more Palestinians in Gaza to leave, generally for humanitarian reasons and after a long process of authorization to obtain difficult-to-obtain permits.

But as the coronavirus spreads in neighboring Egypt and Israel, the Hamas-led government has realized that it must act quickly, given the limited capacity of the Gaza health system.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the blockade, the Palestinian political division and the three Israeli offensives in the last 12 years have made the health system in Gaza too widespread and outsourced.

"The health system will not be able to handle hundreds or thousands of cases, so the best thing here is the absence of the disease (COVID-19)," Abdelnasser Soboh, WHO director in Gaza, told Al Jazeera.

Soboh said there is not enough protective clothing for medical workers or intensive care teams and ventilators, all vital to fighting a possible outbreak.

There are only 62 ventilation devices in Gaza, more than two-thirds of which are already used by other patients. As for coronavirus detection, there are only two test kits, enough to screen 190 people, Soboh said.

"There are no funds to buy equipment, and if money is available, there is a global shortage," Soboh added.

Meanwhile, Dr. Nidal Ghunaim, head of the infection control department at the health ministry, said authorities are working to overcome the obstacles and equip the quarantine centers.

He told Al Jazeera that the ministry is stepping up its efforts by increasing testing capacity, as it blamed the blockade for "a shortage of skills and medical personnel."

Ghunaim said 49 suspected cases were tested and found negative.

A 30-bed field hospital established near the Rafah-Egypt crossing point would be used if cases of coronavirus were diagnosed.

So far, eight temporary quarantine centers have been opened in Gaza, mainly in schools.

The health ministry says 2,708 residents are in self-isolation at their homes after returning earlier to Israel and Egypt, and about 800 arrivals this week were transferred to special quarantine school centers.

On Tuesday, Israel and Egypt completely sealed the crossings into Gaza.

When the ministry announced the opening of the first mandatory isolation center at a school, there was a protest against the conditions. The images showed mattresses on the floor.

Many were not satisfied with the general lack of privacy.

Although half of Gaza's workforce is unemployed and poverty levels are around 52 percent, activists have organized donation drives.

Some of Gaza's struggling companies donated food packages, makeshift beds and disinfectants to those who were quarantined.

Brika, who had to interrupt her visit to Egypt, said the arrivals were not subject to controls upon arrival on the Palestinian side and that they were transferred by bus to the schools at midnight.

"As soon as I saw the mattresses on the floor, I shuddered with cold," he said.

"We need doctors to monitor our health conditions, care for the elderly and educate ourselves on safety measures and how to deal with each other, especially in this crowded school," said Brika.

On the first day, he posted photos of the school showing himself in a face mask and sitting with other women in the sun.

Donations brought some relief. Brika later posted a photo of the classroom showing beds with a thick, colorful bedspread.

"This is our hotel," he wrote, but insisted, "without a private room and bathroom, quarantining at home is better than staying here."