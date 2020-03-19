Gavin Cromwell runs two on the Dundalk Friday card | Racing News

Gavin Cromwell is among those hoping to take advantage of the races that continue in Ireland when he faces two riders at Dundalk on Friday.

While racing in Britain was suspended until at least the end of April due to the coronavirus outbreak, Horse Racing Ireland, the governing body of Irish racing, confirmed on Wednesday that the sport would continue behind closed doors and with strict protocols.

Champion-winning coach Cromwell feels HRI made the right choice.

He said, "It's great that we can continue to compete for now. Hopefully we can continue for a while, at least."

"It's very important to everyone: coaches, riders, owners. I would have to fire some staff members if we stop, but I hope it doesn't come to that: running behind closed doors works perfectly fine right now."

The most valuable event on the card in Dundalk is the Love Your Mum At The Races Weekend € 15,000 auction race, in which Cromwell saddles the course and distance winner Point Reyes.

The daughter of American stud Competitive Edge makes her first competitive appearance since finishing sixth on Ireland's only all-weather track in early December.

"He's having his first lap, but he seems to be in good shape, he's won on the track and his qualification (78) should put him in the mix in a race like this," said Cromwell.

The other Danestown-based coach runner is Differentiate at the View restaurant at Dundalk Stadium Maiden, adding: "It's probably one for the disabled on the road, realistically."

Another coach who competes with the races goes ahead is dual-purpose handler Denis Hogan, who sends a team of five to the Louth County circuit.

He said: "It's great that we can continue for the moment, anyway. Obviously they are continuously monitoring the situation and who knows how long we can continue?

"I guess that's all the biggest concern I guess. There's no timeline and we'll just have to see how it goes.

"Obviously, everyone's main concern is the health of the nation and trying to keep everyone safe, but if we can continue to compete, that will be good for everyone in the industry."

Hogan will be disappointed if he doesn't leave Dundalk with a winner, with stable partners Yuften and Tony The Gent, apparently the two to focus on in the Crowne Plaza Dundalk Race & Stay Claiming Race.

The standard is set by the 92-rated Yuften, a seven-time track winner. Tony The Gent, rated 75, seems like his biggest threat, with all the other riders ranked in the 40s and 50s.

"You would like to think that Yuften will win the claim. He is a multiple course winner, he is obviously doing well in the weights and at this level it should be difficult to beat," Hogan said.

"Tony (The Gent) should also run well. He is also a race and distance winner and was just defeated in a claim there on the last day."

In evaluating the chances of his other three runners on the card, Hogan added: "Never Rains has been working well and we are putting the flashing lights at the trainee disadvantage, but it would be more hopeful than confident."

"Mithmaar is having his first run at a disadvantage and you would like to think he is not severely disabled in '57 so I hope he runs well."

"Malbas is having his first lap after a break and will probably need it."