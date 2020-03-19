Garden Grove District officials investigate video of students taunting and harassing Vietnamese classmates – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML2fca0f12564e18e7eff58e539ee00ab511% %MINIFYHTML2fca0f12564e18e7eff58e539ee00ab512%

– School district and county officials are condemning a video showing two students taunting and harassing their Vietnamese classmates at Bolsa Grande High School in Garden Grove.

In the videos, two students are recorded screaming "coronavirus!" Asian students during an assembly, bullying a girl in a mask and dancing in a traditional Vietnamese hat before throwing it away and running away.

The video was posted on Facebook by student Teriann Nguyen, who said she had been taking the Garden Grove Unified School District over the videos. She said this behavior is a far cry from her experience growing up and going to school in the area.

"There was no racism of any kind during my high school years," Nguyen wrote in the post. "To see them make fun of and disrespect my culture. And harass another student because she was wearing a face mask, this MAD me."

The Garden Grove Unified School District says they are investigating the incident with the Garden Grove Police Department.

"The behaviors shown in the video are unacceptable and will not be tolerated by Bolsa Grande or GGUSD," the district said in a statement. "Please be assured that any student who engages in such behavior, including hate speech / activity or prejudice, will face disciplinary action in accordance with the California Education Code."

The Orange County Board of Supervisors also strongly condemned the behavior shown in the videos.

"I am appalled at the racist behavior perpetrated against Vietnamese American students by their classmates at Bolsa Grande High School," Andrew Do, video chairman of the board, said in the statement. "As a former victim of repeated racist attacks as a student at Bolsa Grande, it hurts me deeply to see that these same patterns continue decades later."

"It is unacceptable that some students at Bolsa Grande High School add emotional coercion to their peers during our turbulent and emotional weather," added Supervisor Donald Wagner.

A change.org petition calling for the removal and expulsion of the students in the video has nearly 50,000 signatures.