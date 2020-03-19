Gaming: Oppo presents a video game addiction system – Latest news

%MINIFYHTMLc2e56bdb2b83d100dd7456ef72e08d8511% %MINIFYHTMLc2e56bdb2b83d100dd7456ef72e08d8512%

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has launched its new system against gambling addiction to limit or strictly control spending by minors or unregistered users.

Now, games running on Oppo smartphones with the anti-addiction system will require users to enter real-name authentication and is required, news portal GizmoChina reported Wednesday.

This new system will automatically restrict users under the age of 8 from spending more than 50 yuan on a single transaction and no more than 200 yuan per month.

%MINIFYHTMLc2e56bdb2b83d100dd7456ef72e08d8513% %MINIFYHTMLc2e56bdb2b83d100dd7456ef72e08d8514%

Also, users over the age of 16 but under the age of 18 cannot carry out a single transaction crossing 100 yuan or 400 yuan in a month.

%MINIFYHTMLc2e56bdb2b83d100dd7456ef72e08d8515% %MINIFYHTMLc2e56bdb2b83d100dd7456ef72e08d8516%

Meanwhile, Tencent Games has also announced that it will be running multiple game trials to promote its anti-addiction gaming policies starting this month.

Even the Chinese government is forcing game studios, making it difficult to launch new game titles in the country.

