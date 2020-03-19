Gaming: Oppo presents a video game addiction system – Latest news

Now, games running on Oppo smartphones with the anti-addiction system will require users to enter real-name authentication and is required, news portal GizmoChina reported Wednesday.
This new system will automatically restrict users under the age of 8 from spending more than 50 yuan on a single transaction and no more than 200 yuan per month.
Also, users over the age of 16 but under the age of 18 cannot carry out a single transaction crossing 100 yuan or 400 yuan in a month.
Meanwhile, Tencent Games has also announced that it will be running multiple game trials to promote its anti-addiction gaming policies starting this month.
Even the Chinese government is forcing game studios, making it difficult to launch new game titles in the country.
