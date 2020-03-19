Gal Gadot and others were criticized for the famous Sing-A-Long coronavirus – Imagine Rendition Called Tone Deaf

%MINIFYHTML197597496f2656716e717d241ec508a611% %MINIFYHTML197597496f2656716e717d241ec508a612%

Gal Gadot and a number of celebrities thought they were going to inspire the world to greatness with an interpretation of "Imagine,quot; by John Lennon. Instead, they unleashed the wrath of the masses who say their song was deaf to the plight that ordinary people are going through amid the Coronavirus pandemic. The song "Imagine,quot; talks about living in a perfect paradise without war, material possessions, hatred or greed. Words that speak of not having possessions or material items when people are struggling to obtain basic necessities are being criticized worldwide.

It was also noted that the celebrities who participated in the video decided not to wear makeup or wear filters while singing some of the classic song. Although it seemed like they were trying to be "real,quot; or look like everyone else, everyone knows that celebrities are not struggling to keep a roof over their heads or buy a loaf of bread or even toilet paper like those who live from paycheck to paycheck are.

Celebrities who participated in the Sing-a-Long Coronavirus may be surprised by the public reaction, but so far, they have not made any statements about the backlash from social media. Many people responded that instead of singing celebrities, they would rather have people donate money.

You can watch the Celebrity Coronavirus Sing-a-Long in the following video player.

There is no doubt that a full line of A-listers was selected for the Coronavirus Cantavirus. Even Sia lent her musical skills along with Oscar winners, models, and included original Wonder Woman Lynda Carter. DCEU star Gal Gadot opened the song and closed it, but even the new Wonder Woman couldn't save this project.

Users rang across all social media platforms as the song closed, making it clear that the last thing they need in the Coronavirus pandemic is wealthy celebrities singing about how having no possession leads to peace.

What do you think about the Sing-a-Long Coronavirus? Do you agree with those who say he is deaf and not what people need in the midst of a global pandemic?



