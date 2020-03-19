Gal Gadot, Amy Adams and more team up to sing John Lennon's Imagine

Wonder Woman has an important message.

On Wednesday, Gal Gadot He shared a heartfelt message on Instagram and recruited his famous friends, including Amy Adams, Jimmy Fallon, Sia and more, to help spread some positivity in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Together, they sang an uplifting version of John Lennon& # 39; Imagine & # 39; and reminded everyone that we are all connected.

"We are all in this together, we will get through it together," Gal captioned in the video. "Let's imagine together. Sing with us. All love to you, me and my dear friends. #WeAreOne."

Before we start, the Wonder WomanTar went to the camera and shared that he was inspired by a powerful video of a man in Italy playing The Beatles the alum melody on your balcony. "On day 6 in car quarantine and I must say that these last few days have made me feel a bit philosophical," he said. "It doesn't matter who you are. Where you're from. We're all in this together."