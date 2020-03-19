Gal Gadot, Amy Adams and more team up to sing John Lennon's Imagine

Wonder Woman has an important message.
On Wednesday, Gal Gadot He shared a heartfelt message on Instagram and recruited his famous friends, including Amy Adams, Jimmy Fallon, Sia and more, to help spread some positivity in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Together, they sang an uplifting version of John Lennon& # 39; Imagine & # 39; and reminded everyone that we are all connected.
"We are all in this together, we will get through it together," Gal captioned in the video. "Let's imagine together. Sing with us. All love to you, me and my dear friends. #WeAreOne."
Before we start, the Wonder WomanTar went to the camera and shared that he was inspired by a powerful video of a man in Italy playing The Beatles the alum melody on your balcony. "On day 6 in car quarantine and I must say that these last few days have made me feel a bit philosophical," he said. "It doesn't matter who you are. Where you're from. We're all in this together."
Then the star broke the first line of the classic song before throwing it at him Wonder Woman 1984 co-star Kristen Wiig to bring the melody. Following the Saturday night live the funny woman was Jamie Dornan, who showed her singing skills and performed the following letter.
the 50 shades of gray star was followed by musician Labrinth Y James Marsden, who sang the first half of the last letter. Picking up where the Westworld star left, Sarah Silverman he did his best to end the verse with a bang and dropped some falsettos.
For the second verse, singer Eddie Benjamin started and was followed by The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon host, who recorded his part while taking a scenic drive. Also enjoying the outdoors was Natalie Portman and she threw the next part at Zoë Kravitz.
When it came time for the most iconic lyrics to the 1971 song, Sia took over and said, "Imagine all the people living today." And of course she nailed it perfectly. Linda Carter He also made a special appearance in the moving video. The original Wonder Woman Star tossed it to Amy and she continued on to the tune.
Check out the comforting video above to see what other stars joined!
