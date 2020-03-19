Funeral services adopt new changes due to outbreak – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – Michigan funeral homes face their own problems during the outbreak.
The Michigan Association of Funeral Directors issued a new recommendation, funeral services limited to about 50 people.
%MINIFYHTML728037dd9ab5c65e53e1cbad347fe6d311%%MINIFYHTML728037dd9ab5c65e53e1cbad347fe6d312%
This is in accordance with current state rules.
Many funeral services are streamed online or postponed entirely.
© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.