Funeral services adopt new changes due to outbreak – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – Michigan funeral homes face their own problems during the outbreak.

The Michigan Association of Funeral Directors issued a new recommendation, funeral services limited to about 50 people.

%MINIFYHTML728037dd9ab5c65e53e1cbad347fe6d311% %MINIFYHTML728037dd9ab5c65e53e1cbad347fe6d312%

This is in accordance with current state rules.

Many funeral services are streamed online or postponed entirely.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.