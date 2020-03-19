Funeral home accused of stealing and selling body parts of people

The federal government accuses a Colorado funeral home of stealing and then selling parts of people's bodies.

The Sunset Mesa Funeral Home was raided by the FBI, and owners Megan Hess, 43, and her mother, Shirley Koch, 66, were arrested.

According to the indictment, between 2010 and 2018, the mother and daughter offered cremation services to the recently deceased. But instead of cremating the bodies, prosecutors say the funeral home illegally harvested and sold body parts, or entire bodies, without the families' permission.

And the prosecution claims that the thieves of the bodies of mothers and daughters reportedly earned hundreds of thousands of dollars.

In one case, the prosecution claims that Megan and Shirley sold a person's body and then gave their loved ones concrete, federal authorities said.

Megan and Shirley appeared before a federal judge in Grand Junction, Colorado, on Tuesday.

Selling organs like hearts, kidneys, and tendons for transplant is illegal. But no federal law regulates the sale of corpses or body parts for use in research or education.