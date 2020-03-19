Funeral home accused of stealing and selling body parts of people

The federal government accuses a Colorado funeral home of stealing and then selling parts of people's bodies.

The Sunset Mesa Funeral Home was raided by the FBI, and owners Megan Hess, 43, and her mother, Shirley Koch, 66, were arrested.

According to the indictment, between 2010 and 2018, the mother and daughter offered cremation services to the recently deceased. But instead of cremating the bodies, prosecutors say the funeral home illegally harvested and sold body parts, or entire bodies, without the families' permission.

