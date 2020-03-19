Funds available for riders | Racing News

Rider support has been pledged to help mitigate the "significant impact,quot; on their livelihoods from the coronavirus outbreak.

Racing in Britain is suspended until the end of April, at the earliest, and riders at the bottom end of the earnings ladder will likely feel the effects of running out of work soon.

Paul Struthers, executive director of the Professional Jockeys Association, said: "I think the situation for riders is bleak, just as it is bleak for racing and just as it is bleak and troubling for the rest of the country and the whole world. .

"The whole of the races is significantly affected. Riders, certainly in the very short term, are the most immediately affected, given that they are largely self-employed and their ability to earn any income, outside of riding, reduce immediately. "

"One of the benefits, if not the only one, of suspending racing was that the sport could focus on financially mitigating this suspension for the entire sport: riders are a big part of that."

"That work has begun and will continue with great urgency. Support packages will be offered in addition to support packages that the government will make available to small businesses and individuals."

Jockeys salaries vary significantly, and Struthers added: "I can't say what those packages look like yet, but what I can say, and say for sure, is that the support will be there.

"The medium flat jockey, after all his expenses, would earn less than £ 30,000 a year. As a salary for the general public, this would not sound too bad, but it is a salary for more than 60 hours per week."

"The medium jump rider would earn less than £ 20,000, so this will have a significant impact on riders."

While British drivers will be on the sidelines, their Irish counterparts, for the time being at least, may continue to make a living after Horse Racing Ireland confirmed their intention to continue to race behind closed doors.

Struthers admits that this can be a source of frustration for PJA members.

He told Sky Sports Racing: "With races in Ireland continuing behind closed doors, there will be questions, but there are significant differences."

"Ireland has taken, as a country, more aggressive containment measures than we perhaps did as a country; therefore they are behind us on the kind of time scale we are facing in Britain."

"Even if we had continued behind closed doors, and we practically could have, for five or six days, or maybe a week, it was going to stop. We couldn't continue any longer than that.

"If the races had continued behind closed doors, in the circumstances we face in this country, no more than two weeks (from) where Italy was, where the country is locked up, reputational damage to the races, we might never have returned from,quot; .

Struthers confirmed that the most important factor behind the British Horse Racing Authority's decision to stop the sport was the projected pressure on medical resources.

He said: "We have tried to keep our members as fast as possible in a very fast situation. We sent a briefing to our members on Tuesday night, trying to explain how difficult the decision was (to cancel races in Britain) has been.

"It was a decision that supported the PJA, (but) with understandable reluctance, and was based, first of all, on expert medical evidence, particularly around the impending withdrawal of medical services and the call and demands to the NHS."

"Doctors were concerned about the risks this would pose to the health and safety of the riders. It is not uncommon for riders to be injured during races and transported to the hospital by ambulance."

"While that ambulance service at racetracks is largely private, it still has to get to A,amp;E and receive treatment, and there was great concern that we would put those riders in danger."

"We focus on racing and making sure that when this is over, the races are in a position to resume quickly and the races are in a position to strengthen for the future."

Jockey Ben Curtis is trying to keep a positive attitude.

It has been a good winter campaign for the Irish-born driver, who appears to be a confirmed all-weather champion in the near future after the season has effectively ended this week.

He said, "It is going to be a waiting game. I'm just going to spend a little more time with the family and do some things that I never had time to do, to try to clear things up a bit.

"In any bad situation you have to try to find the positive side. You only have one chance in life, and you have to try to make the most of it while you are here."

"It is a bad time to compete, definitely a bad time for riders, and it is a bad time for the world right now. I think trying to keep my head up is a necessity."

"Everyone has to maintain a degree of positivity, hoping to start in the not too distant future."

Curtis admits he is in a better position than many of his colleagues in the weigh-in room, who would have been waiting for the start of the flat-grass season on Saturday week, but now face a long time without any income.

He said: "It has been a fruitful winter for me, and I am in a more privileged position than some, if the races do not continue, I can still pay my mortgage and my bills.

"There are many riders who will live day by day. They have had one or two games during the winter and they hope that this is the time of year when things are going to improve, so for them it will be very difficult.

"It is always painted as a very glamorous lifestyle and we make a fortune. The top-notch boys who ride Group winners every year do so, but there are plenty who drive for a trip in a Class 6 race: they will feel the pinch right now. "