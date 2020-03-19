From victims to superwomen: honoring female strength in Afghanistan

KABUL – Inside an art exhibit called Abarzanan [Superwomen], grenade-sized stones hover over a mannequin wearing a dress made from a white shroud.
The exhibit commemorates a young Afghan woman, Rukhshana, 19, who was stoned by village men in 2015. She had fled an arranged marriage with a much older man and eloped with a young lover in a district controlled by the Taliban in western Afghanistan.
Created by photographer and artist Rada Akbar, the Superwomen exhibition pays tribute to eight pioneering women in Afghanistan and the region, including a former queen and a 10th-century poet, at a terrible time for Afghan women.
After 19 years of halting profits after the collapse of the Taliban government, a February 29 agreement between the United States and insurgents has filled many Afghan women with fear. The agreement does not mention women's rights, but it does provide for the return of the Taliban to a future Afghan government after the withdrawal of US troops.
That perspective adds urgency to the Superwomen exhibition, which explores the refusal of Afghanistan's patriarchal society to recognize, let alone respect, the achievements of brave women.
"It is not as if someone has given us the rights that we have, we have earned them," Akbar said. "Now we are facing backing down with the Taliban, the enemies of women, art and culture."
Each of the Superwomen displays tells the story of a pioneer, and each features traditional Afghan artwork by women jewelery makers, embroiderers, and calligraphers.
One piece depicts 32-year-old Khalida Popalzai, a soccer player who played clandestinely as a girl despite persecution by the Taliban when they ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001. Ms. Popalzai later helped form the national team for Afghan women's football and led a movement that exposed sexual abuse and harassment by male officials.
Her story is embodied by the figure of a woman dressed in black. Three black gloved hands cling to his body.
A hand gripped a breast, one of its fingers was shaped like a scorpion. Another snake-shaped hand wrapped around the figure's uterus. The third hand slid over her shoulder.
Ms Akbar said the hands represented oppression against Afghan women in three spheres: religion, politics and economics.
The figure's dress included a long black train that spread out across the floor. Visitors had to decide whether to step on the material to get to the next screen, or find a way to get over it. The train was stained with tracks.
"We Afghan women and our allies are just infuriated," Akbar said at the exhibition's opening ceremony. "It comes from generations of powerful men who tell us to wait."
Ms. Akbar, 32, fled the Taliban government to Pakistan with her family as a child. He returned to Afghanistan in 2002, a year after the US invasion toppled the Taliban.
Because women were essentially invisible under the Taliban, he said, “People assume that women have only existed here for the past 18 years. That is insulting. "
Ms Akbar said Afghan women were expected to be satisfied with their progressive advancements in education, the workplace and public life since 2001. But Afghanistan remained a stifling and patriarchal society for women, especially in the areas rural dominated by the Taliban, he said.
"We are not victims, we are champions," he said. "We have fought hard for all that we have accomplished. But people expect us to be satisfied with basic rights, nothing more."
Ms. Akbar is raising money to establish a permanent museum to recognize the achievements of Afghan women. She said she received approval from President Ashraf Ghani to open the museum in a renovated palace in Kabul.
Through the Superwomen exhibit, Ms. Akbar sought to honor the contributions made by Afghan women over the centuries, most of them erased in history books written by men. She said she had to dig deep, for example, to discover the stories of an Afghan queen and an empress.
A figure in the exhibition depicted Queen Soraya Tarzi, who reigned from 1919 to 1929. She fought for women's education and opposed polygamy and demanded that women wear hijabs.
Another figure embodied Gawharshad Begum, a powerful 13th-century empress who defended artists and writers, including the renowned poet Mehri Herawi.
At least half of the exhibition's visitors were male, Akbar said. "Most of them have been curious and open to listening and learning," she said.
A visitor, Mohammad Hadi, 25, said that even after more than 18 years of post-Taliban governance, "Afghan women still have a lot to deal with." He said that Afghan men should fight alongside women for the expansion of rights.
"This exhibition is like a lesson for a whole new generation," he said.
Another visitor, Maryam Atefi, 16, was born after the fall of the Taliban government, but said she had heard and read about her harsh treatment of women.
"But the Taliban are not even in power, and society is still totally against women," she said. "This exhibition is a reminder to all Afghan women of what would happen to them if the Taliban returned."
The exhibition runs through Sunday. But for many female visitors, the stories she tells have only intensified her concern over the possible return of the Taliban.
"All the women in this country fear that we may lose everything that we have been fighting for all these years," Akbar said. "As this exhibition shows, we deserve much more."
Fatima Faizi contributed reports from Kabul.