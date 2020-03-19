From victims to superwomen: honoring female strength in Afghanistan

One piece depicts 32-year-old Khalida Popalzai, a soccer player who played clandestinely as a girl despite persecution by the Taliban when they ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001. Ms. Popalzai later helped form the national team for Afghan women's football and led a movement that exposed sexual abuse and harassment by male officials.

Her story is embodied by the figure of a woman dressed in black. Three black gloved hands cling to his body.

A hand gripped a breast, one of its fingers was shaped like a scorpion. Another snake-shaped hand wrapped around the figure's uterus. The third hand slid over her shoulder.

Ms Akbar said the hands represented oppression against Afghan women in three spheres: religion, politics and economics.

The figure's dress included a long black train that spread out across the floor. Visitors had to decide whether to step on the material to get to the next screen, or find a way to get over it. The train was stained with tracks.

"We Afghan women and our allies are just infuriated," Akbar said at the exhibition's opening ceremony. "It comes from generations of powerful men who tell us to wait."