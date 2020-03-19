Fox Medical Drama "The Resident" Donates Items to Atlanta Hospital – Deadline

Despite the fact that they are not real doctors and only play them on television, the actors and production team of Fox season 3 The resident is having an impact on another hospital that needs it.

Days after cancellation of season 3 production on The resident, the Fox team donated personal protective equipment to the Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta in the city where the series is filmed. The drama explores the lives and duties of staff members at the fictional Chastain Park Memorial Hospital.

"To the entire @theresidentonfox team, thank you for this incredibly generous #PPE donation of your ensemble, which includes gowns, masks, gloves, and everything our healthcare workers need to provide safe care to our community during # COVID19," said. Karen Law, rheumatologist at Grady, posting on Instagram.

"Yesterday, I had a serious discussion with residents about how, although supplies are low, a magical shipment of masks is unlikely to arrive," Grady wrote. “And yet, a magical shipment of masks arrived, in the form of this very generous gesture. This type of community support means a lot to our front-line providers who are making a lot of sacrifices to staff our hospitals and care for our community. "