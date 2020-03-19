Fortnite Challenge: Visit Shipwreck Cove, Yacht, and Flopper Pond locations

%MINIFYHTML166edfe7cbc187e94b1f8061b0aaaab311% %MINIFYHTML166edfe7cbc187e94b1f8061b0aaaab312%

The challenges of Chapter 2 Season 2 Week 5 in Fortnite came out today, and one of the challenges is "visiting Shipwreck Cove, Yacht and Flopper Pond,quot;.

%MINIFYHTML166edfe7cbc187e94b1f8061b0aaaab313% %MINIFYHTML166edfe7cbc187e94b1f8061b0aaaab314%

While this challenge is simple in nature (all you have to do is visit these places) it can be difficult if you don't know where these places are. Fortunately, we are here to help with our Fortnite challenge guide below. These three locations are quite scattered across the map, making it difficult to do in one game.

Visit Shipwreck Cove, Yacht and Flopper Pond

%MINIFYHTML166edfe7cbc187e94b1f8061b0aaaab315% %MINIFYHTML166edfe7cbc187e94b1f8061b0aaaab316%

The previous HarryNinetyFour video does a great job getting to the point and showing you the places you need to complete this challenge. But in case you don't have time to watch the video, we will provide additional help below.

Visit Shipwreck Cove

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/35/6e/shipwreck-cove_m2rh09tg1jwg11i3hblr7rwe8.png?t=-197271496,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Shipwreck Cove is at the bottom right of the Chapter 2 Season 2 map. If you're looking at it, you should be able to see where the water is going to land just below the snowy mountains at the top. As shown in the map above, created by SquattingDog on Reddit.

Once there, you should be able to see a boat in the water. Just land in the general area and you will have this part of the challenge complete.

Visit the yacht in Fortnite

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/f2/65/fortnite-yacht_1qnb399c9e6ws168w149ovs2ru.png?t=-197049080,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



The yacht is incredibly easy to locate on the Fortnite map.

If you look at the overview of the map, just look at the upper right corner. You will notice an island, and you can even see the boat (yacht) and just place your marker there. Once you land in the general area, the second part of this challenge will be complete.

Visit the Flopper pond

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/12/dc/flopper-pond_1rtshz9x4c9oi1be6m4nipt50u.png?t=-196891432,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Flopper Pond is probably the most difficult of the three places to locate, but it's still not difficult.

Flopper Pond is located in the middle between Holly Hodges and Salty Springs. Just land in the water, and the third and last part of this challenge will be complete.