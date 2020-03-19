Fortnite Challenge: visit Coral Cove, Stack Shack and Crash Site without swimming

%MINIFYHTMLfbd18557e584318c38f0a13d78633a7e11% %MINIFYHTMLfbd18557e584318c38f0a13d78633a7e12%

The Fortnite challenges of Chapter 2, Season 2, Week 5 are ready, and one of the most difficult tasks is "Visit Coral Cove, Stack Shack and Crash Site without swimming at all,quot;.

On the surface this doesn't sound challenging, but all three locations are surrounded by water. Therefore, achieving this without swimming provides an additional level of difficulty. For example, the other location visit challenge this week simply needs you to go to those locations.

But once you know the secret, this challenge will not be so difficult. Just follow our guide below.

Coral Cove, Stack Shack and Crash Site locations

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/81/4b/coral-cove-stack-shack-crash-site_cv07ulvqdmat1h2vgjsvje2fn.png?t=-196234920,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Thanks to the guide developed by SquatingDog on Reddit, you can easily see the above three locations. The places to pay attention to have the blue marker.

Coral Cove, Stack Shack and Crash Site are generally in the same area, as you can see on the map. It doesn't matter in what order you visit them, as long as you visit all three in the same match without swimming. Which brings us to the next point …

How to visit Coral Cove, Stack Shack and Crash Site without swimming

As YouTuber HarryNinetyFour gathered above, it is not that difficult to visit these places without swimming.

HarryNinetyFour suggests that you do this in Team Rumble because "you will have materials when you land and redeploy which makes this challenge much easier." Plus, it also has a suggested order that you should follow.

That order is:

Stack Shack Coral cove Crash site

You can do it in the order you want, but this will probably make the challenge easier.

Just be sure to build on the water so you don't miss the challenge by swimming.