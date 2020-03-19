Former prosecutor Linda Fairstein files defamation suit against Netflix for Central Park series 5

It seems that Netflix is ​​preparing to fight another court battle. Linda Fairstein, the former Manhattan prosecutor involved in the Central Park Five case, filed a lawsuit against the broadcast giants alleging that Ava DuVernay and Netflix irreparably tarnished her reputation on the series. When they see us

Variety magazine reported that Fairstein is not happy with the way she was portrayed in the Netflix series that allegedly portrayed her as a vicious racist who wanted to put young black teenagers behind bars.

When they see us He told the story of the five Harlem teens who were allegedly blamed for the rape and assault of a female runner in New York's Central Park. Later, they were exonerated and an agreement was reached with the city in 2014.

Linda Fairstein, through her lawyers, wrote that Netflix and Ava DuVernay portrayed her as a "racist and unethical villain,quot; who was determined to put black children behind bars regardless of cost. Netflix, in its legal response, referred to the lawsuit as "without merit,quot; and "frivolous."

A Netflix spokesperson issued a statement to People magazine saying they would defend the filmmaker. In the four-part series, Fairstein was portrayed by Felicity Huffman. Furthermore, Fairstein was not happy with the film's dialogue, which she says was invented and made to look like a virulent racist.

Andrew Miltenberg, his lawyer, told Variety reporters that his client was horribly depicted in almost every scene he appeared in.

As most know, this would not be the first time that Netflix has been sued. Last year, USA Today reported that Netflix and the creators of Making a murderer He asked the court to dismiss a lawsuit by Andrew Colborn, who claimed that streaming monsters and documentary filmmakers mischaracterized him as an evil man.

Fans Making a murderer We know that the documentary series questioned the motives of the police who accused Steven Avery of murder. Colborn claims the broadcast company made it appear that the police framed Steven and Dassey when they really did not.



