Ford Michigan assembly plant in Wayne closes temporarily after worker tests positive – Up News Info Detroit

MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – Ford made an announcement Wednesday saying its Michigan assembly plant in Wayne will be temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

The automaker said the building would be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected. The company also said that anyone who had direct contact with the employee should receive medical and self-quarantine care.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 65 cases of coronavirus in Michigan.

