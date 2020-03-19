For one night, All Elite Wrestling did the near impossible and offered a sense of normalcy.

Mick Foley jumped out of a 20 foot cage and survived. Ric Flair had a plane crash and lived. Mae Young gave birth to one hand.

But what All Elite Wrestling did on Wednesday night was somewhat more surprising than those feats.

With the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the nation, sports fans are struggling for a sense of normalcy. In a typical year, this would be the time when baseball fans are gearing up for Opening Day, and NHL and NBA fans are anxiously awaiting the end of the season to get their fix in the playoffs. But 2020 is anything but a normal year, and AEW is anything but a normal promotion.

On Wednesday night, "Dynamite," the rookie promotion had one of their best shows in recent months. And they did this without the assistance of fans, in a sport where a crowd can make or break an event, and the lack of a crowd can be a death sentence.

In wrestling, as we have seen time and time again over the decades, the show must go on. Spread yourself in baby oil and become more flexible, because this train does not stop. Cody Rhodes, one of the company's star and bow figureheads, set the tone early, delivering an epic promotion that started the momentum that carried through the show.

"I've never thought of my world as small before," Rhodes opened grimly. "But recent events have really put into perspective how small we all are. It has also clarified for me how great and how important the service we provide is.

"And the irony of what I am about to ask is not lost on me, because I am about to ask three of the best athletes in the world to rule out their small differences, to put aside these disputes and stick together. The irony , being March 18, 2020, and we, as human beings, must be together. And for many of us, that will mean being at a distance. "

The camera moved, revealing empty seats, with a single focus focused on Rhodes, as his words echoed in an empty arena.

There is no one to react. There is no one to cheer or boo. Just a boy with a microphone, doing his job, relaying a message to his ears at home, probably wondering if those ears are listening or paying attention.

It was heartbreaking. It was cold inducing. It was captivating. But more than all of that, it was pro wrestling at its best: blurring the lines between the reality of the scary, dumb and scary world we are currently in and the fictional galaxy of guys and ladies in stretchy pants slapping each other in the chest .

For a startup that has been a little less than perfect, the Rhodes promotion was as close to perfection as possible. She wove in and out of kayfabe while keeping it real; Rhodes continued to extol the virtue and values ​​of science without living in a world of fear, and was suddenly plunged back into exaggeration for his upcoming games. It was a master class on how to smash a person's reactions, keeping them trained on you, while delivering multiple messages at once.

The show had great matches across the board, with AEW fighters sitting in the front row offering fun commentary during, between, and after games. They showed their personalities. They still had full tickets and pyrotechnics. J.R., Taz and Excalibur still offered comments.

Later in the show, Sammy Guevara kept up the habit and sang the Inner Circle stablemate Chris Jericho theme song on the microphone: Jericho theme song has become a tradition in promotion.

The show delivered. The production, the fight, everything from top to bottom. Even on a night when the show was forced to stream from an empty arena, two of its latest signers debuted: Brodie Lee and Matt Hardy, formerly of other company, and had an immediate impact on programming, now and in the future. While we all wonder "what if?" Either one made their first AEW appearance in a crowded arena instead of being empty, they both had a chance to shine. Hardy brought Vanguard One to fame for "Broken Universe," while Lee's promotion showed he has more to offer the promotion than his former employer allowed.

For the uninitiated, those who are going to go to Facebook and post "WHEN IS A SPORT FIGHTING?" and "I THOUT DIS WAS THE SPORTS NEWS ": They may not understand all this (or bother to read before commenting).

Wrestling is telling stories. When it is correct, it imitates life, like art, and like any other television program that people watch, it is written and reflects real life events. But the problem is that if you make a mistake in front of a live studio audience, they will figure it out. They will not forget it. And with your eyes on the product at home, without even having a chance to act in front of a depleted arena, that balancing act is a little more dangerous. Now you to know It may not have everyone's attention for two hours, while paying customers can be deep enough for Nattie Lights to stay the whole show.

Even in an empty arena, AEW offered a sense of normality for two hours. They put together a show that said "screw this on,quot; and offered an escape through a small primetime window, doing something almost impossible in a world affected by the coronavirus.

While there was some uncertainty in the broadcast of the program: numerous references were made to "our next & # 39; Dynamite & # 39;" and not "next week at & # 39; Dynamite & # 39;", as for when they will air next time, the promotion shouldn't have anything to worry about if you choose to perform empty arena shows. Ticket sales will suffer, the company will suffer a financial blow, like all these companies, but they showed that there is a path that can be taken in an insecure sports world.

For two hours, in one night, everything was fine in the world again.

Except for MJF. That guy is still a jerk.