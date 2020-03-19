Floods in northern Iraq raise fears of landslides | News

%MINIFYHTML59da93cda508042bd2cacd51e9decb8b11% %MINIFYHTML59da93cda508042bd2cacd51e9decb8b12%

Once again, heavy rains have brought flooding to Iraq. In the northern city of Mosul, during the most recent winter, or early spring, stormy rain dropped 127 mm (5 inches) of rain on the streets.

This is double the average precipitation for March in Mosul and is equivalent to approximately one third of the expected precipitation for the year. The result was thigh-high flooding and boat rescue.

Mosul sits on the Tigris River, and undoubtedly this torrential rain, much of which fell on Tuesday night, raised fears about the destructive events of early spring 2019. The river abandoned its banks and caused the death and destruction after heavy rains upstream.

In the city of Rabia, on the border with Syria, 187 mm (7.4 in) of rain was recorded on Wednesday.

This or more fell further north into the hills and mountains of northern Syria and Turkey. This type of rain creates landslides and flash floods. It also feeds the headlands of the Tigris.

In the mountainous Turkish province of Hakkari, 20 cm. (7.9 inch) or more snow was the result of this last system.

This will translate to good news, as spring melt water will keep the Tigris River flowing. With the Euphrates further west, the Tigris is Iraq's irrigation supply.