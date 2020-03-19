Flipkart: Full-paid license for Flipkart delivery workers if they're quarantined – Latest News

%MINIFYHTML781f7365b353438af8bfd7fce484250911% %MINIFYHTML781f7365b353438af8bfd7fce484250912%

Major e-commerce Flipkart is committed to giving delivery workers full-pay licenses and benefits if they hire COVID-19 or are in quarantine.

Flipkart said it has made temperature monitoring with infrared thermometers mandatory for all employees, vendors and visitors. People with suspected flu symptoms are encouraged to return home.

"For our supply chain and logistics network, we have organized more than 3,000 awareness sessions spanning over 100k employees across our facilities on how our employees and partners can minimize their exposure by following simple precautionary measures," Amitesh Jha, Senior Vice President – eKart & Marketplace at Flipkart, said in a blog post on Wednesday.

%MINIFYHTML781f7365b353438af8bfd7fce484250913% %MINIFYHTML781f7365b353438af8bfd7fce484250914%

Delivery executives for the e-commerce specialty are covered with life and medical insurance, Jha reported.

%MINIFYHTML781f7365b353438af8bfd7fce484250915% %MINIFYHTML781f7365b353438af8bfd7fce484250916%

With the rapid spread of the coronavirus worldwide, the demand for digital services has increased significantly.

Online retail giant Amazon announced this week that it plans to hire 1 lakh of employees in the US. USA In its distribution centers and delivery network, as more and more people depend on online deliveries for their daily needs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Flipkart also said it has seen "overwhelming demand for essential products."

"We appreciate the dedication and priority focus of our supply chain executives, wish masters and delivery partners during this challenging time. They have reiterated their commitment to serving customers and overcoming many challenges to meet the overwhelming demand for essential products." Jha said.

"The responsibility of e-commerce lives up to the demands of the occasion, and we spare no effort to ensure we meet the needs of our customers," he said, adding that Flipkart is taking all preventive measures as advised by the World. Health organization.

Seeking clients' cooperation to combat the spread of the coronavirus in India, Flipkart asked them to use digital payment gateways for all cash on delivery shipments.

Flipkart said it is working to make additional delivery options, such as contactless delivery, available to customers at select locations.

"Customers also have the option to request the delivery partner to drop off their packages at the security booth of their residential complexes according to their complex guidelines (in case of online payments)," said Jha.

