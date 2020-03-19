Flames vs. Devils – Live Scoreboard, Mock Game Updates NHL 20

%MINIFYHTMLc28b316a663ec7348225c832e2e5e20511% %MINIFYHTMLc28b316a663ec7348225c832e2e5e20512%

Everyone is still struggling without sports after last week's announcement that the NHL paused the 2019-20 season due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

%MINIFYHTMLc28b316a663ec7348225c832e2e5e20513% %MINIFYHTMLc28b316a663ec7348225c832e2e5e20514%

Calgary Flames and New Jersey Devils have decided to play their originally scheduled game, with a twist. The game will be a simulated NHL 20 game that will be streamed live.

%MINIFYHTMLc28b316a663ec7348225c832e2e5e20515% %MINIFYHTMLc28b316a663ec7348225c832e2e5e20516%

In real life, the Flames had their first 5-2 encounter in Calgary on November 7 with defender Noah Hanifin leading the way with three points (one goal, two assists).

MORE: How to watch full replays of each game in the 2019-20 NHL regular season

The goal showdown for tonight's virtual game will feature backups from each team. Cory Schneider starts with the Devils and Cam Talbot goes between the pipes for the Flames.

The New Jersey lines include rookie Jack Hughes returning to the center and the defensive pairings remain the same as the last NHL game played.

Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates from the Devils that host the flames in a simulated NHL 20 game.

Flames vs. Devils live, simulated NHL 20 game updates

(All hours are oriental)

7:15 p.m. – OBJECTIVE. Forward Michael McLeod scores on a rebound in front of Cam Talbot. Demons lead 1-0.

7:11 p.m. – Kyle Palmieri loses the net after getting behind the Flames defense. I'm still looking for the opening goal.

7:06 p.m. – Nico Hischier took a hit in front of the Flames bench and was shaken. He stays in the bank.

7:05 p.m. – Rasmus Andersson continues Calgary's physical play with a strike in the defensive end over Devils forward Joey Anderson.

7:03 p.m. – Travis Hamonic launches a large open ice hit on Jesper Bratt on the New Jersey Blue Line.

7:02 p.m. – Cam Talbot makes huge savings by denying the Demons in a two-man getaway

7:01 p.m. – Game on