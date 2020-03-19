First members of the United States Congress test positive for coronavirus | Coronavirus pandemic news

Two members of the United States House of Representatives, Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida and Ben McAdams of Utah, said each had tested positive for coronavirus, becoming the first congressional legislators to become infected.

Díaz-Balart, a Republican, said in a statement that he had been quarantined in Washington since voting on Friday on the floor of the House of Representatives. He said he had not returned home to South Florida because his wife's pre-existing conditions put her at an exceptionally high risk.

Diaz-Balart, 58, said he developed a fever and headache on Saturday night and was "recently,quot; notified that he tested positive.

McAdams said in a statement from West Jordan, Utah, that he had developed "mild cold,quot; symptoms on Saturday night after returning from Washington and isolating himself at home on Sunday. He and Díaz-Balart participated in the House vote on a coronavirus response bill that lasted until Friday night.

McAdams' symptoms worsened and he was tested at a clinic on Tuesday following his doctor's instructions. He found out Wednesday that he had tested positive, the 45-year-old Democrat said.

United States Representative Mario Díaz-Balart speaking in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Florida, United States (File: Joe Skipper / Reuters) (Daylife)

The implications for Capitol Hill were not immediately clear. The news came when the US Senate. USA Passed legislation that provides more than $ 100 billion in emergency spending for free coronavirus testing, paid sick leave, and expanded safety net benefits.

With the United States slow to implement massive tests for the virus, which has quickly spread to become a global pandemic, some health officials have feared that the number of known cases is far behind reality.

According to state health departments, about 9,000 cases of the new coronavirus have been reported in the US. USA, Over 3,000 in New York State.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin urged Congress on Thursday to act quickly to pass a $ 1 trillion economic relief measure early next week, saying he expects bipartisan support for the bill. Receive cash payments to Americans during the crisis.

Mnuchin, in an interview on Fox Business Network, said the federal government was focused on being able to provide liquidity to companies and that it had no problem issuing more debt, but that it expected loans to companies to be repaid.

Congress is taking its third legislative package to address the pandemic, which has caused widespread economic disruption.

Lawmakers have already approved a $ 105 billion plan to limit damage from the outbreak through free testing, paid sick leave, and increased spending on safety nets, as well as a $ 8.3 billion measure to combat the spread of the pathogen and develop vaccines. Trump has signed both into law.

"We are going to get through this," said Mnuchin. "This is not the financial crisis that will continue for years."