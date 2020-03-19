First Look at Season 4 on Pop TV – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML85c0b7af99cf40b443def44b972a44a411% %MINIFYHTML85c0b7af99cf40b443def44b972a44a412%

"I want to talk to you about female orgasm," Elena (Isabella Gomez) tells Lydia (Rita Moreno) at the start of the season 4 trailer for Norman Lear's Emmy-winning comedy. One day at a time, which gives you a hint of what's to come in its first season on Pop TV.

Inspired by the 1975 Norman Lear series, the comedy will continue to tell the story of the Cuban-American Álvarez family. This season you will find Penélope (Justina Machado) exploring a surprising relationship, her mother Lydia (Rita Moreno) experiencing a religious crisis, as well as revealing the details of her surprise trip to Cuba with Dr. Berkowitz (Stephen Tobolowsky) and Schneider (Todd Grinnell) finds his relationship with Avery (India de Beaufort) deepening. Meanwhile, Elena (Isabella Gómez) begins preparing for college, and Alex (Marcel Ruiz) begins dating.

Pop TV rescued the revived series produced by Sony Pictures TV after Netflix canceled the show after its third season. Norman Lear, Mike Royce, Gloria Calderón Kellett and Brent Miller are the executive producers.

The season premiere of March 24 will air simultaneously on sister networks ViacomCBS TV Land and Logo at 9:30 PM ET / PT. The series airs after new episodes from the final season of Schitt’s Creek, and will switch to its permanent time slot on April 14 at 9 p.m. ET / PT.

