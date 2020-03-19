First Company Announces Home Coronavirus Test Kit Announcements Available March 23

#Roommates, as we all keep adjusting to #QuarantineLife waiting for some light at the end of the tunnel, there seems to be some help on the way. According to new reports, the first US company. USA It has officially announced its plans to distribute coronavirus test kits in the home starting in a few days.

Austin, Texas-based Everlywell, a home testing company offering dozens of laboratory tests, will be the first company in the US. USA Offering home test kits for coronavirus, according to @TIME. In even more good news, tests will be available on March 23.rd. The COVID-19 test at home can be ordered through the Everlywell website after answering questions about your basic health, symptoms, and risk factors for coronavirus disease. Proof can be shipped in two days for $ 135 or $ 30 more, you can receive your proof overnight. Everlywell says it has 30,000 COVID-19 tests ready to ship, with plans to expand the number of labs that process the samples.

However, a doctor will still have to prescribe the test, so virtual physicians at PWNHealth, which is a nationwide online network of doctors who prescribe diagnostic tests, will then review your answers to determine if you are qualified for the test. determined by the CDC. Since coronavirus testing is not abundant at this time, doctors only order tests for those who have symptoms and other risk factors for infection, such as being in close contact with those who have been diagnosed.

The coronavirus test kit comes with a swab that is long enough to take samples from the back of the nose and throat area, along with instructions on how to seal the swab sample to send back to the company. Users can also provide sputum and sputum samples.

The sample is shipped in a prepaid package overnight and is processed at one of several FDA-approved labs to test across the country within 72 hours. As with many of the tests available on the market, it extracts SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind COVID-19, from the sample and then probes for the specific genetic signatures of the virus.

Due to the increased need for testing, the first Everlywell kits will contain only one swab and will be limited to one per household until the supply of swabs becomes more abundant.

Roommates, what do you think about this?