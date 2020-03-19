Fantasia Barrino presents a surprising new hairstyle in photos just for her husband Kendall Taylor

Fantasia Barrino is here, killing the Gram with one sexy look after another. the American idol The winner recently visited social media, where she presented her new hairstyle.

Kendall Taylor's wife, who loves to change it, now sports sexy red hair. The mother of two now has hot curls on top, and the two sides are shaved.

The actress showed off her new hairstyle while posing outside in a salmon top and killer boots. She captioned the photo: "It came out just for you Red❤️🤍❤️🤍❤️🤍❤️🤍❤️🤍❤️🤍".

The Grammy winner recently did an interview where she talked about her musical journey.

Fantasia said: “Can you imagine what we were hearing when I was little? At the age of five, I was introduced to things that the children in my class had never heard or would never hear. All jazz singers, all gospel singers, all R,amp;B singers, all blues singers. I knew country songs that the kids probably (had never heard). "

She said this about being independent: "I am in control, now, of my destiny. I can literally go to a booth, and now I can show them musically how I see things. What I love. And this is how we did it throughout this album. "Nothing sounds the same, but everything has … it's better that people never heard of me. I always had someone telling me what I could and couldn't do. When those doors opened, we walked through it and created a monster."

She added: "When you meet me, the smile you get, the 'hello everyone,' the hug you receive, is genuine."

He concluded by saying: "I think (people know me and) think:" There is no way in hell, after all, that has happened, that it can be that nice. One thing I will never, never lose, is my humility. I will never, never lose the fact that I am like you. I'm like you. (The difference is) I just sing. I drive my own car. I buy my own groceries. I cook my own food. Nothing will ever change about me. "

It is clear that she is in a good place and confident in how things are progressing.



