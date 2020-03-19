Familyless, fanfare for NASA astronaut to launch next month – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida (CBSDFW / AP) – A NASA astronaut who is about to leave the planet for six months will take off without any family or fanfare due to the coronavirus.

Chris Cassidy said Thursday that he will have no guests at his April 9 launch from Kazakhstan. He hopes to say goodbye to his wife in Russia on Friday, three weeks earlier than planned. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, she will return to her home in Houston.

Cassidy is also dealing with a late crew change. He will spend 6 1/2 months on the International Space Station with two Russians assigned just a month ago. One of the original cosmonauts suffered an eye injury.

