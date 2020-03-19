Familyless, fanfare for NASA astronaut launch next month

%MINIFYHTML82147c82d8ea01eb1d572cd5ab4ca24811% %MINIFYHTML82147c82d8ea01eb1d572cd5ab4ca24812%

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLA. – A NASA astronaut who is about to leave the planet for six months will take off without any family or fanfare due to the coronavirus.

%MINIFYHTML82147c82d8ea01eb1d572cd5ab4ca24813% %MINIFYHTML82147c82d8ea01eb1d572cd5ab4ca24814%

Chris Cassidy said Thursday that he will have no guests at his April 9 launch from Kazakhstan. He hopes to say goodbye in Russia to his wife, Julie, on Friday, three weeks earlier than planned.

%MINIFYHTML82147c82d8ea01eb1d572cd5ab4ca24815% %MINIFYHTML82147c82d8ea01eb1d572cd5ab4ca24816%

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, she will return to her home in Houston. Meanwhile, one of her three children is trying to return to the United States from New Zealand.

There will also be a smaller team than usual on the launch pad.

"It really is going to be weird," Cassidy told The Associated Press from the cosmonaut headquarters in Star City, Russia.

He said he is already in quarantine before his launch to the International Space Station.

"The things that are stressing the rest of the world and the rest of America, are the same things that are stressing me out right now," Cassidy said.

"It's not like any other time in our lives as a generation, really, is it?" said the 50-year-old Navy captain and former Navy SEAL. "I will have my own interesting story to tell in the years to come."

Cassidy is also dealing with a rare crew change at the end of the game. He will spend 6 1/2 months on the space station with two Russians assigned to the flight just a month ago, after one of the original cosmonauts sustained an eye injury.

While training together to catch up, Cassidy, Anatoly Ivanishin, and Ivan Vagner have been taking precautions to stay germ-free, frequently washing their hands and keeping a safe distance from others.

The crew of the space station will drop six to three per week after arrival. It will remain in three people until SpaceX launches two NASA astronauts, as early as May, or another crew arrives in a Russian Soyuz capsule in the fall.

With only three people on board, he promises to be remarkably busy.

"That doesn't bother me at all," Cassidy told the AP. "Actually, I'm excited. Go ahead."

Cassidy, Ivanishin and Vagner leave for the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Tuesday. They will be isolated there in a special hotel for astronauts, as usual. But on launch day, there won't be the usual crowds of clappers or journalists, either.

Their families, bosses, and dozens of people usually cram a special room behind a glass wall as astronauts don their space suits before takeoff.

Not this time.

"We will look through the glass maybe a video camera or something and then we will get on the bus,quot; to go to a launch pad with minimal equipment there, Cassidy said.

As for the crew change on February 19, Cassidy, from York, Maine, was initially "crushed,quot; by the news. The former head of the NASA astronaut corps and a two-time space flyer, Cassidy already knew the backup cosmonauts.

"So there are no problems," he said. However, "my heart ached for my two friends who thought they were so close to a rocket launch and were not going to get one," he told the AP.

Invanishin, like Cassidy, a seasoned astronaut, said earlier this week that he is surprised to be shooting suddenly, "but life happens." He said the crew change could have happened even closer to launch, so the three of them have had "a while for the news to settle."

Cassidy acknowledges that her stress level is higher than usual right now because of caring for loved ones.

"We are human," he said, "and we will work on it and we will be fine."

___

The Associated Press Department of Health and Science receives support from the Department of Scientific Education at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. The AP is solely responsible for all content.