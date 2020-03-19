Facebook to Change Moderation of Employee-Sensitive Content Amid Coronavirus Crisis – Latest News

%MINIFYHTML457a0bfd13029211f2ade19955e6f3e411% %MINIFYHTML457a0bfd13029211f2ade19955e6f3e412%

Facebook Inc CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company was moving moderation of its most sensitive content, including self-harm and counter-terrorism, from contractors to full-time employees during the coronavirus outbreak.

He said in a call with reporters that the goal was for contractors, who work with outside providers, to moderate the content emotionally less burdensome while working at home.

Zuckerberg said it would take time to establish guidelines for contractors who work from home, such as mental health support for moderators and the implementation of data privacy protections. He also said that Facebook would increase the number of full-time employees doing this job.

The social media giant has drawn public criticism for encouraging its employees to work from home, while its content moderation contractors were forced to go to offices in cities around the world. On Monday, Facebook said it planned to rely more on automated tools to remove offensive content and work with contracted providers to send content reviewers home with pay.

Social media companies face security and privacy issues when content is reviewed in less secure environments, such as private homes.

The biggest change in Facebook's review operations occurs when the social media company faces pressure for police content violations. Zuckerberg recognized that role changes and reliance on automation would likely reduce the company's effectiveness in moderating certain types of content.

Facebook content moderators working for third-party providers, including Genpact Ltd and Accenture PLC, told Reuters this week that their employers had been struggling to decide whether moderators should enter the office and how they could access the review tools for remotely.

A contractor in Hyderabad, India, who moderates anti-terrorism content, told Reuters earlier this week that they had been told it was "business as usual,quot; from home. They said some Genpact contractors had been working remotely since Wednesday, while others expected the company-provided laptops to access the content moderation tool via VPN.

Facebook said this week that more videos and other content could be mistakenly removed for policy violations, as it relies more on automated removal software. But an Accenture contractor who spoke to Reuters on Wednesday said there was still a fear "that three weeks after the coronavirus blockade someone will submit an AI that can do it all and we will receive an email saying you don't have to go back to work because you do not have a job ".

