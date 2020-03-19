F1 bosses meet to discuss 2020 and 2021 amid coronavirus crisis







%MINIFYHTMLb723e89fd857c2951703cc39fd3af23b11% %MINIFYHTMLb723e89fd857c2951703cc39fd3af23b12%

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto confirmed that postponing the planned revision of F1's 2021 rules will be on the table when stakeholders speak Thursday to discuss the sport's latest plans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A conference call will be held with the team boss, the FIA ​​and F1 itself, with implications for this season and next, when major financial and technical changes are planned.

In an interview with the official F1 website, Binotto said: "We will have a conference call with all the other teams, F1 and FIA to discuss the situation and the impact it has not only this season but also the next.

"We must carefully evaluate each aspect and see if it really is not the case to think about possibly postponing the introduction of the new technical rules of 2021.

"In any case, Ferrari is ready to take responsibility for a choice that must be made in the ultimate interest of the sport, certainly not the time for selfishness and tactics."

As part of rapidly evolving plans, F1 teams agreed on Wednesday to bring the sport's usual summer vacations to March and April.

The teams must shut down their factories for 21 consecutive days during this period, seven days more than normal in August.

2:46 Motorsports F1 General Manager Ross Brawn talks to Sky F1's Martin Brundle about how they will reschedule the races amid the coronavirus outbreak. Motorsports F1 General Manager Ross Brawn talks to Sky F1's Martin Brundle about how they will reschedule the races amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Ferrari's headquarters in Maranello had already been closed due to the situation in Italy and therefore the Scuderia started F1's 21-day period without working with immediate effect.

"Many restrictions have been applied to minimize the risks of contagion and that is affecting our development capacity. Now, obviously, everything is pending," said Binotto.

"Before closing, we try to recalibrate development programs based on various calendar assumptions, but obviously we must await the evolution of the spread of the coronavirus around the world and its effects on the resumption of activities."

The change in F1 regulations frees up in mid-August to potentially settle into racing in case the season is underway by then. The only two events scheduled for the month were the Hungarian GP on August 2 and the Belgian GP on August 30.

As it stands, the Dutch GP is the first event on the current calendar that has not yet been canceled, but the Zandvoort event from May 1 to 3 also seems highly unlikely to take place. The GP of Spain, Monaco and Azerbaijan will follow during the course of next month.