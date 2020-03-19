F1 2020: GPs in Holland, Spain and Monaco postponed

Not F1 until June at the earliest after three more postponements







The Dutch, Spanish and Monaco GPs have been postponed as F1 continues to push forward its start to the season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

F1's latest announcement means that the first seven races scheduled for the 2020 campaign have been canceled or postponed.

They say they will start the season "as soon as it is safe to do so after May."

The Dutch GP, which will return to F1 this season after 35 years off the calendar, was scheduled for May 3, before the Spanish GP on May 10 and the prestigious Monaco GP on May 24.

F1 is hoping to put racing back on the calendar once the season begins, with August a potential opportunity after the summer closing period was brought forward.

The first race scheduled on the 2020 calendar is now the Azerbaijan GP on June 7, before the Canadian GP the following week.

The European season will start with races in France, Austria, Silverstone and Budapest.

Declaration of F1 in its entirety

"In view of the continued worldwide spread of COVID-19 and after ongoing discussions with the FIA ​​and the three promoters, it has been confirmed today that the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix of Heineken 2020, the 2020 Spanish Grand Prix of Formula 1 and the Monaco 2020 Formula 1 Grand Prix will be postponed.

"Due to the continuous and fluid nature of the COVID-19 situation worldwide, Formula 1, the FIA ​​and the three promoters have made these decisions to ensure the health and safety of traveling personnel, championship participants and fans, which is still our main concern.

"Formula 1 and the FIA ​​continue to work closely with affected promoters and local authorities to monitor the situation and take adequate time to study the feasibility of possible alternative dates for each Grand Prix later in the year if the situation improves.

"Formula 1 and the FIA ​​hope to start the 2020 Championship season as soon as it is safe to do so after May and will continue to regularly monitor the current situation of COVID-19."