Extension of 90-day tax deadline due to outbreak, still to file – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – If you haven't done your taxes yet, it turns out you have a little more time to do it.

The Trump administration announced an extension to this year's tax deadline for individuals and businesses due to COVID-19.

The extension lasts 90 days, beyond the original deadline of April 15.

However, his statements must still be submitted before April 15.

