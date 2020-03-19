Extension of 90-day tax deadline due to outbreak, still to file – Up News Info Detroit

Home Local News Extension of 90-day tax deadline due to outbreak, still to file –...

Extension of 90-day tax deadline due to outbreak, still to file

(DETROIT Up News Info) – If you haven't done your taxes yet, it turns out you have a little more time to do it.

The Trump administration announced an extension to this year's tax deadline for individuals and businesses due to COVID-19.

The extension lasts 90 days, beyond the original deadline of April 15.

However, his statements must still be submitted before April 15.

