EXCLUSIVE: Justin Anderson and Austin Rhodes engagement details

A Very cavallari commitment.

In tonight's season 3 finale, Kristin CavallariBFF's Justin Anderson finally he knelt down and asked his love, Austin "Scoot,quot; Rhodes, to marry him. While this was something, the Scream Queens The actor wanted for some time, Justin revealed to E! News that her boyfriend did not see the proposal coming.

%MINIFYHTML91f96be4dd8d393edd61cd3ef4a975e711% %MINIFYHTML91f96be4dd8d393edd61cd3ef4a975e712%

To make it the perfect proposal, Justin had Scoot's twin brother Aaron Rhodes and his own sister Malia Anderson waiting in the garage as a second surprise. Of course, best friends Kristin and Jay Cutler they were there too.

"Scoot wanted a silent engagement. So, with that I went: We made him his favorite food and dined at our cozy favorite place in the house by the fire in Nashville," shared the famous colorist in a statement exclusive to E! News. "I know what it meant to Scoot that his twin brother was there, so I had Aaron and my sister Malia in the garage with Kristin and Jay looking behind the scenes. I was completely shocked and had no idea what was coming."