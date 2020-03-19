EXCLUSIVE: Justin Anderson and Austin Rhodes engagement details

A Very cavallari commitment.
In tonight's season 3 finale, Kristin CavallariBFF's Justin Anderson finally he knelt down and asked his love, Austin "Scoot,quot; Rhodes, to marry him. While this was something, the Scream Queens The actor wanted for some time, Justin revealed to E! News that her boyfriend did not see the proposal coming.
To make it the perfect proposal, Justin had Scoot's twin brother Aaron Rhodes and his own sister Malia Anderson waiting in the garage as a second surprise. Of course, best friends Kristin and Jay Cutler they were there too.
"Scoot wanted a silent engagement. So, with that I went: We made him his favorite food and dined at our cozy favorite place in the house by the fire in Nashville," shared the famous colorist in a statement exclusive to E! News. "I know what it meant to Scoot that his twin brother was there, so I had Aaron and my sister Malia in the garage with Kristin and Jay looking behind the scenes. I was completely shocked and had no idea what was coming."
After cooking Scoot a delicious salmon dinner and pouring him a glass of wine, the duo headed to the couch, with Justin feeling like a "nerve ball." Of course, as documented in tonight's episode, the surprise proposal was nearly ruined by the gang hiding in the garage.
"So, here I am about to propose to Scoot and all I can hear is people like, making noise in the garage and I can't focus on that," Justin told the Very cavallari cameras "Also, I want to cry. It's like, 'Oh sir! Is anyone going to mess this up?'
Fortunately, Justin was able to overcome the distractions and have a sincere contact with Scoot.
"Scoot, you know how much I love love and that's all I think about. And I've always wanted to be with one person for the rest of my life and I never thought I'd find love like this," Justin told Scoot. "You make me so happy, I can't stop thinking about how happy I want to make you. I don't want to spend a day without you and I promise I will spend the rest of my life trying to give you everything you need. I just want to be with you forever."
At this point, Justin knelt down and asked the "man of his dreams,quot; to marry him. And of course Scoot said yes.
Relive the sweetest moments of Justin and Scoot, including two exclusive pics of their engagement, by scrolling through the images below!
Justin Anderson
Committed!
Justin planted a kiss on his fiance's head moments after getting down on his knees!
Justin Anderson
Family friends
The engaged couple posed for a photo with their friends and family, including Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler, Aaron Rhodes, and Malia Anderson.
Country boys
"We are now just a couple of Tennessee residents!" Justin exclaimed. "We did it, Scoot ♥ ️"
Party fun
"I am definitely at the point in my life where a large group of people for the holidays is unfortunately a big 'no thanks'," Justin wrote. "I hope your Thanksgiving was exactly what you needed! Daddy Xo,quot;
Instagram / Justin Anderson
Firenze
"Four Americans walk into an Italian bar …" Justin captioned the snapshot of this couple with Kristin Cavallari Y Jay Cutler during the November 2019 group trip to Italy.
Instagram / Justin Anderson
When the moon hits the sky …
"love is too beautiful to be hidden in the closet (heart) and that's more,quot;
Instagram / Kristin Cavallari
Trio
Kristin, Justin and Scoot seem to be having a good time on this rooftop of downtown Nashville!
Instagram / Justin Anderson
Inspo
"We are definitely entering that season where my body type turns into something like this: You can tell me I exercise, but you can also say I am not going to say no if Scoot suggests driving 30 minutes to pick up enough Mexican food for a Big family in the best Mexican food place in Nashville and spending the night on the couch in our cozy, "Justin wrote. "@rhodesaustin we had a craving,quot;
Instagram / Justin Anderson
Night out
Justin and Scoot know how to have fun! "Your parents dated last night," Anderson captioned in the February 2019 issue.
Instagram / Justin Anderson
Cowboys
Justin and Scoot are getting used to all this Nashville stuff!
Instagram / Justin Anderson
Cuties in Cabo
"It would destroy me if I saw this photo,quot;
Instagram / Justin Anderson
Bros!
"It doesn't do any good when moms get out of town," Justin joked, captioning an adorable photo that sees him and Scoot hanging out with Kristin's husband while the head of Uncommon James was away.
Instagram / Justin Anderson
Homecoming
Love is real, folks: "Every time I travel alone I feel super emotional about you, scoot," Justin shared in early September 2019. "I'm on my back, baby, warm up the nuggies. ♥ ️"
Instagram / Justin Anderson
Thank you post
"I am grateful for the best 5 years of my life with this little scoot," Justin shared on Instagram last August. "He fell in love with her big heart and her Midwestern sweetness … she stayed for the good times and the constant laughter. No one with whom she would rather chase dreams,quot;
Instagram / Justin Anderson
Caribbean Getaway
Justin and Austin made the most of their island vacation during a July 2019 trip to the Bahamas. "The port island was good to us," Anderson shared on IG. "we will be back,quot;
Instagram / Justin Anderson
Bahamas
Justin and Scoot on the island!
Instagram / Justin Anderson
#Goals
"Something about us just works. I'm not even inspired by relationships, but my little penguin is for sure."
Be sure to congratulate the love birds on social media! We know we will.
