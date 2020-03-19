Every day, the new Broncos defender, Jurrell Casey, puts on his helmet, motivated by his brother in prison.

%MINIFYHTML753d4acd3787982fd4435ca7e57d317811% %MINIFYHTML753d4acd3787982fd4435ca7e57d317812%

How do we measure what is in the heart of a soccer player?

New Broncos defender Jurrell Casey fills a door at 6-foot-1 and 305 pounds. His work in the trenches has been recognized for five trips to the Pro Bowl. The NFL has enriched him with more than $ 60 million in professional earnings.

And Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes should consider himself warned.

"I'm going to be destructive," Casey promised Thursday.

But that is soccer.

To understand why Casey's booming voice, as deep as thunder, can carry so much weight in the Denver locker room and provide the Broncos with the leadership they've lacked since DeMarcus Ware retired, you need to hear the story of his older brother, Jurray.

Since 2007, during the time Jurrell was promoted from a professional prospect at the University of Southern California to enjoying all the riches of NFL life, Jurray has been in prison for first-degree murder.

In the darkest hours of a winter night in January 2006, Jurray was behind the wheel of a Thunderbird that made a U-turn on the streets of Culver City, California, to chase youths in a van.

They were fired from a 9mm pistol. Rashad Ali, a teenage passenger in the truck, was killed. To date, the Casey family claims that Jurray, then a readiness linebacker with a scholarship offer to Oregon, did not pull the trigger, but instead took the case of the murder of someone who was riding in that Thunderbird.

"He was my greatest role model," Jurrell told The Tennessean newspaper in 2015. "As a child, there is always one person you admire. Everything he did, he wanted to follow."

So how do we measure the heart of a defensive lineman joining forces with Von Miller after nine league seasons, towards the end of his prime?

For the 51 quarterback sacks Casey has recorded for the Tennessee Titans?

Or for freedom and the early years, Casey has seen her brother sacrifice behind bars, while Jurray is serving a 25-year life sentence, praying for the grace of probation, before he grows old?

The man Denver traded for on the first official day of free agency is much more than a staunch soccer player. He was a beacon of light in Nashville, so deeply involved and committed to making his city a better place that the Titans twice recognized him as the team's Walter Payton Man of the Year, saluting the achievement on the field amplified by a impact even more shocking. contributions to the community.

While the list of his good deeds could fill a folder as thick as a playbook, the causes closest to Casey's heart are at risk: youth, as well as raising funds to help formerly incarcerated men and women rediscover. meaningful lives outside of prison, so never slip behind bars

"Would I have if it hadn't been for him being jailed? Probably not," Casey said Thursday, when I asked him how much his brother inspired this dedication to public service. "He probably would have taken a different approach to what I would have focused on. The main reason I focused on incarceration was him, plus the work my wife (Ryann) does in her field of being a public defender. ”

One of these days, Casey is confident that he will smile brighter than the sun, seeing his older brother come out of prison. When that glorious day finally happens, an athlete trained to tackle will also know exactly how to lend a helping hand to his brother and ensure that newly discovered freedom is built to last. Why? Her community service has been practical.

Anyone with eyes can see that there is a cultural change within the Denver wardrobe. While the Vonster still wanders happily through the halls at the Broncos headquarters, many of the old voices hit by four seasons of disappointment after the glory of Super Bowl 50 was scrapped. The spirit of this team is now imbued with the relentless enthusiasm of safety Justin Simmons, running back Phillip Lindsay and guard Dalton Risner.

The young lions roared. But they also need a mentor.

"I like to talk to people. I like to get under his skin a little bit, ”Casey said. “I like to lead by example. I am a boy who is going to work hard. I'm a guy who's going to show it to you, before I face and yell at you. I will never do that. That is not my style. What's more, I'm going to sit down and want to talk to you, have a conversation with you and make sure you understand the demand that we have to take care of business … "

He is a big man with a big heart.

Do we feature Casey's voice as the soundtrack for the Denver locker room?

It's very important.