Everton's Andre Gomes Shares an Alternative Self-Isolation Coping Mechanism | Football news

Last update: 03/19/20 9:56 am
Everton midfielder Andre Gomes has become the latest star in the sport to offer a glimpse of his alternative coping mechanism during self-isolation amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As soon as he remarkably recovered from injury, Gomes returned to first-team action just four months after suffering from a horrible ankle injury, the Toffees' training complex closed after a player showed symptoms consistent with COVID. -19.
After the "Stay At Home Challenge,quot; swept through social media with a number of high-profile footballers showing off elegant footwork with toilet paper, Gomes has tried to smile with his own version of a parody-focused challenge. to the movie star Tom Hanks' character in the survival movie & # 39; Cast Away & # 39 ;.
Abandoned on a barren island after his plane crashed in the South Pacific, the character has conversations with a volleyball named Wilson, who he found in the wreckage of the plane's cargo.
Sharing a conversation with his own interpretation of & # 39; Wilson & # 39 ;, you hear Gomes say, "Oh, I don't even know what day it is today.
"Imagine to myself … I was out of football for four months … without touching the ball … and now that I'm back I have to sit at home … it's bad, really bad."
"What can we do?"
Top-tier games in England are currently suspended until April 4, and Premier League bosses are holding a conference call with clubs on Thursday to discuss next steps amid the pandemic.
