Even the coronavirus can't stop the violence in Chicago: 8 shots yesterday!

Yesterday 8 people were shot in Chicago, despite the city being closed by the Corona virus, MTO News found out.

How is it possible that a city can continue firing, even when it is blocked? Well, it's Chicago, that's how.

Victim # 1 is a 25-year-old man, who was shot in the arm while outside, Chicago police said. The man was taken to the Illinois Masonic Medical Center and is expected to make a full recovery.

Victim # 2 is a 25-year-old man who was shot in the leg by another man in an alley, police said. The man was taken to the Illinois Masonic Medical Center and is expected to make a full recovery.

Victim # 3 is a 35-year-old person who was shot in the arm while sitting in a car. Police say a white BMW stopped and fired. He was treated on-site and refused further medical treatment.

Victim # 4 is a 26-year-old man who was shot in the arm while hanging out at Marquette Park around 7:30. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

The victims n. ° 5 and n. No. 6 is a 21-year-old man and his 17-year-old male relative who was shot in an alley, according to police. Around 7:00 p.m. yesterday, a man approached the two of them and opened fire. The teenager was hit once in the leg and the man in the arm and hip. Both are expected to make a full recovery.

Victim # 7 is a 16-year-old boy who, according to police, was shot in the arm and face in broad daylight. Police say a shooter detained the boy and fired multiple shots. The boy was brought to. Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.

Victim # 8 is a 31-year-old man who was walking down the street and was hit by a stray bullet. The man was hit in the right leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.