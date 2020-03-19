Evangeline Lilly says she's not socially estranged amid the coronavirus

The coronavirus may be forcing millions of people indoors, but Evangeline Lilly It is not one of them.
Monday Lost The star revealed on Instagram that he is taking risks and continues to live life "as always,quot; despite warnings from the government and the World Health Organization. Evangeline added that she continues to take her two children to gym camp, with the added precaution of having them wash their hands before leaving.
"I think we should all slow down, take a breather and see the facts before us," he told one commentator. "They do not add to the global blockade, control, pandemonia (sic) and madness that we are experiencing."
In fact, the star believes that COVID-19 is nothing more than a "respiratory flu,quot; that the government is using as an opportunity to "take more power."
She explained, "Where we are right now feels too close to Marshall (sic) Law for my comfort, all in the name of respiratory flu. It's puzzling."
The 40-year-old woman also revealed that she is living with her two children and her father, who is battling stage four leukemia.
However, the actress stated, "Some people value their lives over freedom, others value freedom over their lives. We all make our decisions."
Of course, many people expressed dissatisfaction with the actress' decisions, which put not only her and her family at risk, but also the people around them. In addition, some chastised her for sharing dangerous beliefs. "(His) followers can take this as permission to engage their children in similar activities. Use your platform to encourage your followers (sic) to listen to their local leaders and stay still," one recommended.
Meanwhile, the rest of Hollywood is taking the necessary precautions to stop the spread of the coronavirus. For now, Cannes 2020 has been postponed, along with Coachella, Met Gala, and others.
But on the bright side, celebrities are teaming up to entertain the world. Miley Cyruslaunched a morning show on Instagram while John Legend and others organize concerts from home.
