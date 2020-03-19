Evangeline Lilly says she's not socially estranged amid the coronavirus

The coronavirus may be forcing millions of people indoors, but Evangeline Lilly It is not one of them.

Monday Lost The star revealed on Instagram that he is taking risks and continues to live life "as always,quot; despite warnings from the government and the World Health Organization. Evangeline added that she continues to take her two children to gym camp, with the added precaution of having them wash their hands before leaving.

%MINIFYHTMLe03d5d2d9994b3ef9c33949d0f3839e013% %MINIFYHTMLe03d5d2d9994b3ef9c33949d0f3839e014%

"I think we should all slow down, take a breather and see the facts before us," he told one commentator. "They do not add to the global blockade, control, pandemonia (sic) and madness that we are experiencing."

%MINIFYHTMLe03d5d2d9994b3ef9c33949d0f3839e015% %MINIFYHTMLe03d5d2d9994b3ef9c33949d0f3839e016%

In fact, the star believes that COVID-19 is nothing more than a "respiratory flu,quot; that the government is using as an opportunity to "take more power."