Evangeline Lilly says she won't stay home for quarantine, she needs to live

While many celebrities and performing artists are doing their best to avoid passing the COVID-19 virus to their elders, Evangeline Lilly is choosing to get on with her life. Page Six picked up a post from the star in which she said it was "business as usual,quot; for her.

Lilly explained in her Instagram post that she had just finished dropping off her children at a gym camp, and everyone "washed their hands before entering." The star went on to say that it was just a normal day for them.

Immediately afterward, fans on social media began to ask him why he was not being more cautious with his children in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. In his response, he revealed that he was currently helping his father who has stage four leukemia.

Lilly went on to say that she was the type of person who simply valued her freedom over her life, which is very different from other people. The star added that "we all make our decisions." According to the Lost student, she considers COVID-19 to be just a "respiratory flu," adding that she believes the government is overstepping the bounds.

According to Lilly's post, she appears to be concerned about the highest government authority at the moment. The actress stated that it was crucial for the public to closely monitor what is happening in the government right now to make sure that they are not taking away liberties in the name of security.

Lilly went on to hint that there might be some sort of conspiracy at stake, arguing that there was a huge problem every time elections were held. Lilly's post comes shortly after she revealed that she felt "alone and invisible,quot; in the past year.

The star said in her account at the time that she was hiding from the things that bothered her most, until one day, the facade broke and she had to face the things that terrified her.

It's also unclear what he was referring to, but some fans believed it may have had something to do with his father's diagnosis. Regardless of her mental health status, Lilly is an anomaly these days, as many other celebrities have called for social estrangement, like Bebe Rexha.



