Evangeline Lilly fans are outraged after she rules out the danger of coronavirus and refuses to quarantine

After the actress made it very clear that she has no intention of self-quarantining in the midst of the entire COVID-19 pandemic, she has received much criticism from people obviously outraged at her selfishness. Evangeline Lilly, best known for her role in the Lost series, previously emphasized that more than health, she values ​​"freedom."

As a result, Evangeline plans to get out and live her life to the fullest, even in the midst of the health crisis.

It is a well-known fact that in order to "flatten the curve,quot; people must isolate themselves at home and not make any trips unless absolutely necessary.

This is meant to slow down the spread of the coronavirus and therefore not overwhelm the medical system.

But Lilly has dismissed concerns and takes care of her life and affairs "as always."

This is something she admitted on her Instagram account and it didn't take long for people to criticize her for the selfish decision she had made despite the very clear quarantine guidelines in place.

Not to mention that she also lives with her father, who would be at high risk if he contracted the virus since he has stage 4 leukemia!

Still, Lilly is not worried, and says she will not practice social distancing or quarantine "all in the name of a respiratory flu."

Along with a couple of photos of his cup of tea, he also told his followers that their children were also simply allowed to attend all of their regular activities.

‘I just dropped my kids off at gym camp. Everyone washed their hands before entering. They are playing and laughing. #the usual. & # 39;

People online called her "irresponsible,quot; for not taking this global health crisis seriously and continued to respond, making many even more angry.

She argued that "we are all … reacting in different ways to the conclusions we draw." I am living with my father right now, who has stage four lukemia (sic). I am also immune compromised at this time. I have two young children. Some people value their lives over freedom, others value freedom over their lives. "

Other responses from her also read: "I have daily conversations with people in my inner circle and am always considering and reconsidering my position. Right now, we feel too close to Marshall Law for my comfort, all in the name of respiratory flu. It is baffling. "



