Erykah Badu Announces Online Quarantine Concert Series

Erykah Badu will not allow the coronavirus to stop her from giving her fans what they want, and announced that she would be doing a series of concerts online via live broadcast while we are all in quarantine.

"We have to keep moving, all of you. We have to keep this going," Badu said in a post announcing the news to his fans. "We are an artist community whose survival depends on acting … Stay tuned. We will let you know the rest of the details very, very soon. "

"We have achieved it. We have left calm. You went to help me do it, ”he wrote on Instagram.

Badu recently made headlines after she sold fragrances that she says smells like her vagina – all scented fragrances from the vagina sold out in less than 20 minutes.

"There is an urban legend that my pussy changes men," she told 10 magazine at the time. "The men I fall in love with and fall in love with, change jobs and lives."