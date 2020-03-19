Home Entertainment Erykah Badu Announces Online Quarantine Concert Series

Erykah Badu Announces Online Quarantine Concert Series

Erykah Badu will not allow the coronavirus to stop her from giving her fans what they want, and announced that she would be doing a series of concerts online via live broadcast while we are all in quarantine.

"We have to keep moving, all of you. We have to keep this going," Badu said in a post announcing the news to his fans. "We are an artist community whose survival depends on acting … Stay tuned. We will let you know the rest of the details very, very soon. "

