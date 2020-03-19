English pointer Ellis Genge faces the Excel esports team in League of Legends | News News





Ellis Genge is a huge League of Legends fan

England pillar Ellis Genge will face the Excel Esports team in a League of Legends tournament on Twitch on Thursday.

The RFU suspended all levels of competitive rugby in England this week due to the coronavirus, so Genge resorted to streaming video games in his spare time.

The 25-year-old has admitted that he's a huge fan of MOBA, Riot's League of Legends, and that he's been playing around a lot now that he can't train.

"I'm not training yet," said Genge. "The clubs are closed right now, so I've been tearing League of Legends apart."

Genge joins a list of high-profile athletes who have partnered with professional e-sports teams to create content amid the coronavirus outbreak, including Thibault Courtois, who played League with G2's Ibai.

However, Genge has been playing the game for a long time and explained how he fell in love with League of Legends.

"I have been playing for about four years," he said. "Some of the other guys in Leicester's squad also play games. We all brought computers about four years ago when I moved to Leicester.

"I've always liked games: I was a PS4 and Xbox 360 player before. One of the guys showed me League of Legends, which I had never played before, but I fell in love and stuck with it ever since, I just can't get enough! "

Genco, who dominates Shaco, finished last season on Plat 4: Only 7 percent of the League of Legends player base reaches this particular level.

Not only that, but Genge also revealed that he prefers to watch eSports over traditional sports, citing League of Legends as one of his favorites among CSGO, Overwatch, and Call of Duty.

He said, "I watch the League of Legends competitive but I really can't see the full games because it's always on when I train especially for Korean games."

"I see Excel as much as I can. I always see extended highlights when I can't see the full games. I also like to see the academy team play, I saw Sendo's back door, which was pretty cool. It was actually there live. for that game that was decent. "

Some might be surprised that the England rugby player is such a fan of electronic sports. Excel COO Grant Rousseau believes it's a huge advantage to drive something like League of Legends more into the mainstream.

He said, "I think it just shows how standardized eSports are becoming now. It will be something everyone will take part in and enjoy. Seeing someone like Ellis playing is just a good sign, I know how seriously he is taking it as well, he's been practicing and sending photos of his scores today so you know he's in mode. "

Excel is one of the ten teams competing in the LEC (Credit: Riot Games)

Others who are unfamiliar with eSports may not be able to see the connection between rugby and games, but Genge insists that he is not alone in enjoying both.

He said: "In rugby, there are always three different types of people. You have your farmers, who obviously love farming, you have your players, as it says on the tin, they love games. We all isolate ourselves and we're pretty tight on that community. And then you get your people who really do some of that and you're going to watch sports and stuff while I don't watch any sports, all I see is sports and I play League of Legends. "

With rugby along with most other traditional sports currently suspended due to the coronavirus, Genge acknowledges that it is the perfect time for companies to invest in electronic sports, but he has ruled out any chance of becoming a professional in the League.

League of Legends is one of the largest electronic sports in the world (Credit: Riot Games)

"Digital marketing is definitely the way to go in the industry, especially with the ongoing coronavirus. I don't think people take it seriously enough because there are so many bosses at the top of companies that really don't want to invest." . It's pretty addictive when you're in the mix, so I think people should definitely think about putting their finger on the cake.

"I think my fingers are too damaged from all the scrummaging to be able to play sports professionally. At the moment, some of my fingers don't have their tendons so I can't really play the keyboard at my point. It should."

This will not be the first time that Genge has worked with Excel, the 25-year-old has visited his offices in Twickenham and remembers the reason why both parties have been so involved with each other.

He said: "I was in camp with England before the World Cup and I, Lewis Ludlam and Jonathan Joseph were in Twickenham, at the store, signing things. One of the people who worked there told me that there was a League team of Legends above, and I thought 'Listen, I'm going to shorten this look, I have to upload'.

"He took me there, I met the founder of Excel, Kieran, who was kind enough to show me and I've been watching the kids since then. I think I need a little training, possibly from Deadly if I go to ADC. "

Genge will broadcast a tournament against Excel staff and Rousseau urges those unfamiliar with the game to keep tuning in and watching.

He said, "If you're a fan of Ellis and you don't know the League, that's fine. I'm not going to lie, it will probably be a pretty tough first watch. You may not understand what's going on the first time around, but you can pick up and see the basics of the game, and ultimately if you're a fan of Ellis, you'll want to see him win, so tune in, watch how he plays, watch how he wins, which I hope not for our staff. But regardless, you'll be able to see the fun side. and competitive it has to offer. "

Excel will stream the best of three series against Ellis Genge and two other professional rugby players starting at 7pm Thursday on twitch.tv/excel_esports