Empty Southern California Attractions – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Landmarks across southern California that are generally full of tourists, locals, and workers were eerily empty this week after being closed in an effort to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

On any typical day, even during the cold winter months, Disneyland, Six Flags Magic Mountain, Universal Studios, and the Santa Monica Pier are generally hot spots for tourists. But aerial views of each landmark showed a rare sight – not a person.

%MINIFYHTML1a4acccaa7a4da22b545f3f9440fee4313% %MINIFYHTML1a4acccaa7a4da22b545f3f9440fee4314%

Most Southern California tourist attractions are closed at least until the end of March.

%MINIFYHTML1a4acccaa7a4da22b545f3f9440fee4315% %MINIFYHTML1a4acccaa7a4da22b545f3f9440fee4316%

At the Staples Center, the bright lights continued to shine, but there were no cars on the usually busy streets and only one person walked in front of the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers home. At the nearby Pantry Cafe, which usually buzzes even when the Lakers aren't playing, the chairs were piled upside down on tables in the closed dining room because the breakfast hot spot only serves take-out meals. The restaurant has had to let employees go, and those who are still working say they miss customers.

"It has been slow, we have been suffering from our advice, more or less, so we are not really making money right now," said employee Jairo López.

Grand Central Market was also a ghost town, but for the security guards who walked through the closed food stalls. Brad Carlson, who is on vacation in Texas, says he had a hard time finding a place where he could order food.

"I feel a little bad, I know LA has been hit hard. There is no traffic, so it has been totally, totally dead everywhere," Carlson said.