Emergencies, closings: How is the United States handling coronavirus? The | USA News

The United States has seen a rapid increase in coronavirus cases in the past week, going from approximately 1,000 to more than 10,000 as of March 19. This is due in large part to intensifying testing across the country.

The US government The US, especially the administration of President Donald Trump, was criticized for a slow response, but has increased action in recent days, easing restrictions on vaccine testing and approving benefit packages for international workers, employers and corporations.

The White House also recommended limiting the meetings to 10 people, among other guidelines that were issued with frank urgency but are not mandatory.

But the US states. USA They have significant powers to handle the crisis, and many take similar approaches, including closing schools and public businesses, while others tackle the problem by empowering local officials.

How has each state reacted?

Alabama

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey issued a state of emergency on March 13 and said that all public schools would be closed from March 18 to April 6.

Alabama saw its first confirmed case on Friday, with 29 confirmed cases on Tuesday.

Alaska

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy Announced On March 16, state libraries, museums, and archives will be closed until the end of March, and he ordered boarding programs to send students home.

Schools have been closed to students until March 30.

Some municipalities, such as Anchorage, the state capital, ordered bars, restaurants and public spaces to close before federal officials expanded the order statewide, starting March 18.

However, Alaska is disconnected from the 48 contiguous US states. And the nine confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state as of March 19 came from people traveling from the "lower 48."

Arizona

Governor Doug Ducey along with Superintendent Kathy Hoffman announced the closure of Arizona schools on March 13. Schools will be closed March 16-27. The closure does not affect child care centers. Ducey also announced the cancellation of events with 50 or more people.

However, Arizona has not taken an aggressive approach to the spread of the coronavirus, with the governor getting review for not closing bars, restaurants and businesses.

A coalition of labor and community organizations, including some of the state's largest unions, called on Ducey to "act more boldly and quickly to protect working families across the state."

Several counties across the state have taken their own measures, including the closure of businesses where people gather

Arkansas

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson said at a press conference on March 16 that restaurants can remain open "to their choice and depending on market demand,quot; as a press conference.

Hutchinson organized Schools will close March 17-27, thanks to a pre-planned spring break.

Many companies in Arkansas have closed of their own choosing.

California

Governor Gavin Newsom announced that all public events in California are canceled until at least the end of March. Newsom organized the closure of restaurants on March 17, following previous orders to close bars, breweries, wineries and similar establishments.

Restaurants will still be able to deliver takeout orders.

Food trucks, a staple of the California food industry, can currently remain open.

Newsom declared a state of emergency on March 4, which says "protect consumers from rising prices, allow health workers to come from out of state to help in health care facilities, and give health centers healthcare flexibility to plan and adapt to accommodate incoming patients. "

On March 17, Newsom announced that schools, which was ordered to close last week, will likely not reopen for the school year.

In the San Francisco area, a take refuge in place the order began on March 17. According to the measure, considered the most severe taken by local governments since the outbreak, residents of six counties have been told to stay in and out of each other for as long as possible for three weeks. Companies that do not provide "essential,quot; services have also been ordered to close.

Colorado

Colorado Governor Jared Polis followed other states in forbidding Meals on site at restaurants and bars in Colorado, while still allowing takeaway service, effective from the morning of March 1. Up to five customers will be allowed to enter at any time to collect orders, but they must keep a distance of 1.8 m.

The order will last at least 30 days.

On March 18, Polis organized All in-person education will end at least until April 17. It also banned crowds of more than 10 people.

Connecticut

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, in a joint statement with the governors of New York and New Jersey, announced that bars, restaurants, and movie theaters will close on March 16.

"If you have a choice, stay home," Lamont said. "If you're over 60, 70, stay home."

On March 15, Lamont organized All public schools will close at least until March 31.

On March 18, after the state recorded its first death from the virus, the order was extended to include public entertainment venues, including shopping malls, bowling alleys and amusement parks.

Delaware

Delaware Governor John Carney on March 16 organized All restaurants and bars to reduce transport and delivery service.

"Delaware residents should continue to support these companies and their workers by ordering takeout or delivery," said Carney. said.

The state also has organized Schools will close for two weeks, beginning March 16.

These measures came as an amendment to Carney's original state of emergency, which was declared on March 12.

Florida

Florida Department of Education organized All public schools closed from March 16 to March 30, which then extended to April 15. Governor Ron DeSantis has urged public universities to complete their online courses.

DeSantis organized All Florida bars and nightclubs will close after 5 p.m. local on March 17 for the next 30 days, while restaurant occupancy is restricted to 50 percent and customers are ordered to separate by a distance of at least 1.8 meters. The governor said that bars serving food may remain open.

DeSantis has resisted calls to close beaches in the state, but has cautioned vacationers who celebrate spring break.

Georgia

Governor Brian Kemp Announced All schools will close from March 18 until the end of the month, and some locations will suspend classroom instruction on March 16.

The state hasn't closed businesses yet, but some cities, especially Atlanta, have closed restaurants, bars and other businesses where people gather from March 19.

Kemp declared a public health emergency on March 14, with the state set up Mobile housing units for people who need to be quarantined but cannot stay at home.

Hawaii

Governor David Ige closed all the bars and clubs in the state on March 17, while telling restaurants to only order takeout. Public attractions, state libraries, and parks have also been closed.

Ige too I ask for tourists to postpone their visits to the island state, and for Hawaiians to avoid hoarding food and supplies, a common problem in the United States.

Hawaii public schools extended spring break on March 13, and students are expected to return in early April.

Hawaii has reported few cases, disconnected from the 48 contiguous states. According to Ige, any visitor arriving on the island on a cruise will be screened.

Shoppers line up outside a Costco to buy supplies in Hawaii (Duane Tanouye / Reuters)

Idaho

Governor Brad Little signed a "proactive emergency declaration,quot; on March 13, when no cases were confirmed. As of March 17, there were seven confirmed cases.

On March 18, Little announced that the state was adopting federal guidelines, which urge people not to gather in groups of more than 10. It has also advised residents not to eat in restaurants.

Those guidelines are not mandatory, but Little said it is subject to change.

"Given the circumstances we have now, we must do everything we can to increase awareness and preparedness," Little said during a press conference on March 15. "Prepare for the worst case scenario, but we should also reduce alarmism, and that is critical."

Illinois

On March 13, Governor JB Pritzker organized All public and private schools, from kindergarten through 12th grade, will close until March 30.

All bars and restaurants with dinner service were organized to close to the public at the end of business hours on March 16 until at least March 30, Governor Pritzker announced.

Employees will still be able to go to work, and transfer and pick-up services will still be allowed.

On March 16, in an executive order, Pritzker limited all audience sizes to less than 50, specifically applying to gyms, bowling alleys, private clubs and theaters, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Most food supplies were depleted at the Whole Foods store following the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) in Weehawken, New Jersey, United States, on March 15, 2020. (Tayfun Coskun / Anadolu) (-)

Indiana

On March 16, Governor Eric Holcomb closed restaurants, bars and clubs throughout the month, after the state's first coronavirus-related death.

The Governor's Office also said that as of March 15, 273 public school districts have closed or moved online instruction. There are 16 more public school districts working with the state department of education to plan their next move.

Authorities have also recommended that hospitals postpone elective surgeries.

Iowa

Governor Kim Reynolds organized Bars, restaurants, and other facilities, such as gyms, close for two weeks on March 17. Restaurants will be able to continue with delivery and collection services, in line with other states.

Gatherings of 10 or more are also prohibited, and Reynolds recommended Schools close for four weeks.

Kansas

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly banned meetings of 50 or more on March 16 for two months as local officials began ordering the closure of certain businesses.

The next day, Kansas became the first state in the US. USA according to NPR, to final K-12 classes for the rest of the school year.

Kansas has yet to ban restaurant and bar food service, but the governor says more action is expected.

"I don't think we're done putting strategies into place to deal with the consequences of the coronavirus," Kelly said during a state press conference.

Kentucky

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, who declared a state of emergency on March 6, announced statewide closures of bars and restaurants on March 16, along with the state's first death as a result of the virus.

All schools are closed until at least April 6, with hospitals aimed at postponing elective procedures.

The Kentucky Derby, a major horse racing event, has been postponed until September 5. It was originally scheduled for May 2.

The Kentucky Derby has been postponed in light of the coronavirus pandemic (File: Matt Slocum / The Associated Press)

Louisiana

Louisana Governor John Bel Edwards organized on March 16, all restaurants and bars will close while delivery and takeaways are allowed, and he limited the gatherings to 50 people or less. The order also closed casinos and cinemas.

Edwards closed schools through April 13 on March 13, one of the longest initial closings in the United States.

The state also has delayed His primary for the Democratic presidential candidate is scheduled for April 4.

Maine

Maine Governor Janet Mills announced a state of emergency on March 15. Three days later, Mills prohibited Meetings of more than 10 people in the state.

Bars and restaurants were ordered to end dinner services, and nonessential companies were urged to close.

Mills also recommended that schools suspend classroom instruction, as many have already done.

Maryland

Maryland, along with Virginia and the District of Columbia, Announced Strict closures in public spaces such as bars, restaurants, nightclubs, and movie theaters on March 16, with restaurants offering only takeout food.

All public schools in the region closed on March 16.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan also ordered that the state's casinos and racetracks be closed in the immediate future. Meetings of more than 50 people were also suspended.

A student carrying a box to her dorm at Harvard University in Massachusetts after the school asked her students not to return to campus after spring break (Brian Snyder / Reuters)

Massachusetts

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker declared state of emergency on March 10. Then limited meetings for 25 people on March 15 and bars and restaurants closed on March 17, valid until April 6.

There is currently a three-week school closure in the state for all public schools, and residential and day schools for students with special needs are not affected.

Massachusetts also has authorized pharmacies to create and sell non-prescription hand sanitizers, and the state has ordered hospitals to cancel non-essential elective procedures, among other measures.

Massachusetts is considered to have adopted one of the most aggressive responses to the epidemic.

Michigan

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has closed all nonessential public spaces, limiting groups to 50 or less, and organized bars and restaurants to close except for takeaway services and delivery from March 16.

The state has taken gradual and increasingly strong measures to mitigate the crisis since its first confirmed case of coronavirus on March 10.

Whitmer, March 12 organized All K-12 public schools are closed until April 6.

Minnesota

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz ordered schools to close on March 15 and restaurants and bars to close as of 5 p.m. March 17, along with other public places such as gyms, valid until March 27.

Delivery and collection services can continue, online with other states.

"We need to stop congregating," Walz said after calling closures.

Mississippi

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves announced the state's plan to address the coronavirus during a press conference broadcast on March 16, urging all schools to extend their spring break through March 20, and informed citizens that emergency service personnel were working on "stage 1,quot; for the first time since the destructive hurricane Katrina hit the state in 2005.

Reeves is in quarantine after a trip to Spain, according to the Clarion-Ledger newspaper.

The state has yet to order the closure of major businesses, restaurants, or bars.

Missouri

Governor Mike Parson declared a state of emergency in Missouri on March 13 and ordered the closure of all casinos on March 17.

As of March 18, there was no state order for the closure of restaurants and bars, but several counties had tax measure.

Schools were also not closed statewide, although 445 of the state's 550 public schools had closed as of March 17, Parson saying reporters

Parson also called for the meetings of more than 50 people to be suspended.

Montana

Montana Governor Steve Bullock ordered a state of emergency on March 12. Three days later, he organized schools will close until March 27. Visits to nursing homes have also been limited, and the governor strongly recommended that meetings be limited to 50 people or less.

Bullock does not have issued State closings of bars and restaurants, but many counties have issued these orders.

Montana is a rural, sparsely populated state. However, coronavirus cases have been documented in several counties.

Nebraska

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts limited the meetings to 10 people or less on March 16, but said that companies can remain open. Ricketts said restaurants and bars may face additional limitations on takeout and delivery service in the coming days.

The 10-person limit applies to child care centers, weddings and funerals, Ricketts said.

"It is not a law enforcement action," Ricketts said in a statement on March 16. "It is going to take individual action from all of us to make this work."

There was no state school closure as of March 17. However, many local school systems have closed until March 31.

A man is confronted with a closed sign at the Douglas County Treasurer's office in Omaha, Nebraska (Nati Harnik / The Associated Press)

Nevada

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced a state of emergency on March 12. Later ordered that all K-12 schools close from March 16 to April 6, with a possible expansion of closings.

Major casinos and hotels in Las Vegas Announced the indefinite suspension of operations until further notice on March 17.

Governor Sisolak has said that all non-essential services in the state should be closed, and concurrent meetings and events should be avoided or postponed.

"I tell nonessential companies that you have two options," he said. said at a press conference on March 17. "Find a way to serve your customers through drop-off, transportation, sidewalk pickup, or front-door pickup, or close your doors."

New Hampshire

Governor Chris Sununu declared state of emergency in New Hampshire on March 13. Schools were organized It closed for three weeks beginning March 16 and went on to remote education.

The state has also banned gatherings of 50 or more people as of Monday, and has finished dine in restaurants.

As in other states, delivery will remain an option for the restaurants that provide it.

New Jersey

In a joint statement with the Governors of New York and Connecticut, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy Announced that bars, restaurants and cinemas will close from March 16. States also limited recreational and social gatherings to 50 people.

Murphy, who declared a state of emergency on March 9, too organized all schools will close before March 18, ordering all in-person college courses to cease.

New Mexico

New Mexico Secretary of Health Kathy Kunkle Announced on March 15 that amended an earlier public health emergency order to drastically limit public meetings.

The new regulations, which went into effect the next day, limit bars and restaurants to 50 percent of their seating capacity. As in other states, all occupied tables must be at least six feet (1.8m) apart.

Meetings of 100 people or more are prohibited. Casinos and horse trails in the state will also be closed.

Public schools were closed for three weeks from March 16.

Authorities had declared a public health emergency on March 11.

New York State

New Rochelle, north of New York City, has seen the most significant outbreak of coronavirus on the east coast.

At least 380 cases of the approximately 1,374 state infections were he found in Westchester County, where New Rochelle is located, beginning March 18. Many of the earliest cases involved a congregant in the Young Israel synagogue who attended services and events while infected without knowing it.

A woman wearing a face mask walking near Herald Square in New York City (Eduardo Muñoz / Reuters)

Governor Andrew Cuomo had declared a disaster emergency on January 30, the same day the World Health Organization declared that the virus was Public health emergency of international concern. Several counties, including Westchester, as well as New York City, since then declared a state of emergency.

Cuomo Announced that bars, restaurants, and movie theaters will close starting March 16, at a joint press conference with their counterparts in New Jersey and Connecticut. States also limited recreational and social gatherings to 50 people.

"We have agreed on a set of common rules that will apply in all of our states, so don't even think about going to a neighboring state because there will be a different set of conditions," Cuomo said. "So if you can't throw a party in New York City, you can't throw a party in New Jersey, you can't throw a party in Connecticut."

On March 16, Cuomo also closed schools across the state.

Officials have so far resisted a shelter-in-place policy, with the governor's secretary saying on March 17 that "there is no consideration of that for any locality at this time. "

North Carolina

Governor Roy Cooper on March 17 said that all bars and restaurants will close in North Carolina, while the takeaway and delivery operations remain open.

The statement led the state lieutenant governor to say Cooper did not have the authority to impose such a restriction. A spokesman for Cooper's office responded, accusing state official number two of creating "a chaotic situation in the middle of a pandemic. "

The state has also closed schools for two weeks beginning March 16, six days after declaring a state of emergency.

"The closure of the schools will now give us time to better understand COVID-19 and its effects on our state," Cooper said after signing the executive order to close the schools.

Cooper promised that teachers will be paid for the time they have been teaching.

North Dakota

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum declared a state of emergency on March 13 and Announced two days later, K-12 schools will close for a week.

Burgum said the state of emergency will allow the state to issue guidelines that follow those of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA, including urging residents not to gather in groups over 50.

Authorities have not yet ordered the closure of businesses across the state.

Ohio

Governor Mike DeWine closed all bars and restaurants in Ohio from 9 p.m. Thereafter on March 15, allowing restaurants with delivery and delivery options to continue operating.

The move made Ohio among the first states to impose these restrictions.

"This is a crucial moment," DeWine said in the announcement. "The delay means that people will die."

In the event that there are lines to order takeaways, customers must remain 1.8 m apart. More than 50 people have gathered. prohibited.

Schools have also been closed for at least three weeks, with DeWine saying the order may be extended.

Oklahoma

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, who faced review for tweeting a photo of him and his family in a crowded restaurant on Saturday, declared state of emergency on March 15.

The executive order encourages state government agencies to establish work-from-home policies, according to the local media.

Stitt has recommended that Oklahomans use "common sense,quot; to limit the spread of the virus. A governor spokesman told CNN that Stitt "will continue to take his family to dinner and to the supermarket without living in fear and encourages Oklahomans to do the same."

Oregon

Governor Kate Brown on March 16 organized the closure of bars and restaurants to all services, except food to take away throughout the state, as well as the limitation of meetings to 25 people and less. The order went into effect the next day.

Oregon schools closed March 15 to coincide with pre-planned vacations, and would remain closed until at least April 28.

Pennsylvania

Governor Tom Wolf ordered the K-12 public schools closed for two weeks beginning March 16.

Initially organized All restaurants and bars in Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties, where most of the state's main population centers are located, shut down their dining facilities for two weeks, but then extended the order to the entire state. The governor has also strongly urged nonessential businesses, such as recreation and entertainment facilities, to shut down.

There have been no crowd restraining orders across the state, but the city of Philadelphia, as of March 12, did. prohibited crowds of over 1,000.

Officials also "strongly encouraged,quot; the suspension of meetings of more than 10 people.

Health workers steer a car at a COVID-19 temporary test site in Radnor, Pennsylvania (Matt Slocum / The Associated Press)

Rhode Island

On March 10, Governor Gina Raimondo declared a state of emergency in Rhode Island.

Six days later, Raimondo Announced That dinner service will end in all bars and restaurants from March 17, until at least March 30. As with other states, takeaway services would remain an option.

Raimondo closed schools through April 3, and many are expected to offer remote learning. She has recommended that meetings of 25 or more be banned.

South Carolina

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster declared state of emergency on March 13, followed by March 14 cancelled from public schools until March.

Restaurant canteens will also be closed, starting March 18, McMaster Announced. Takeout and delivery will continue to be available, based on measures taken by other states.

Other businesses and sports organizations have closed their doors or suspended their operations indefinitely.

South Dakota

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem ordered March 13 that schools close for at least a week, extending the order for another week on March 17. It also ordered non-essential state government personnel to work from home.

Noem has said Los cierres de restaurantes y bares no son necesarios actualmente en el estado, porque todavía no se han confirmado casos de propagación de la comunidad.

South Dakota State University tiene extendido es vacaciones de primavera hasta el 23 de marzo, cuando todas las clases se trasladarán temporalmente en línea.

Tennessee

El gobernador de Tennessee, Bill Lee, quien declared un estado de emergencia el 12 de marzo, instó a las escuelas el 16 de marzo a cerrar a fines de la semana y permanecer cerradas hasta fines de marzo. Sin embargo, Lee dijo su oficina no tiene el poder de obligar a las escuelas a cerrar, dejando la decisión a los funcionarios locales.

Los bares, restaurantes y otros establecimientos públicos aún no han recibido la orden de cerrar, sin embargo, Lee fuertemente desanimado grupos de más de 250 el 13 de marzo.

Lee dijo durante una conferencia de prensa que los mandatos estatales no eran necesariamente la respuesta correcta, informaron los medios locales. El gobernador destacó la responsabilidad personal al reaccionar ante la crisis.

Ciertas localidades, como la capital del estado Nashville, convenido cerrar bares y limitar la capacidad del restaurante de acuerdo con los mandatos en otros estados.

Texas

El enfoque de Texas para la contención del coronavirus es un "mosaico,quot; de regulaciones locales, conforme a los medios estatales el Texas Tribune.

El gobernador Greb Abbott declaró un estado de desastre el 13 de marzo, pero en gran medida ha permitido que las ciudades, los condados y los distritos escolares adopten enfoques exclusivos para el virus.

Gobernador Greg Abbott dijo Durante el fin de semana, las autoridades locales tomarán la mejor decisión para sus comunidades y hasta ahora se han resistido a los cierres en todo el estado.

Sin embargo, ha implementado restricciones a los visitantes de centros de atención para ancianos, hospitales, prisiones y guarderías. Los funcionarios también han renunciado a los requisitos de pruebas estandarizadas para las escuelas públicas.

Ciertas localidades han cancelado clases y cerrado restaurantes, bares y otros locales. Otros, incluidas las ciudades más pequeñas, no lo han hecho.

Los solicitantes de asilo con máscaras entran por una puerta mientras asisten a una audiencia obligatoria de la corte de inmigración el 16 de marzo en El Paso, Texas (Cedar Attanasio / The Associated Press)

Utah

Gobernador Gary Herbert, el 12 de marzo, recomendado una restricción a las reuniones públicas de 100 personas o menos, mientras que las personas que dicen que las personas mayores de 60 deberían limitar las reuniones a menos de 20 personas.

"Hoy dejamos de tomar decisiones basadas en la esperanza de que las cosas mejoren,quot;, dijo Herbert al anunciar la directriz voluntaria.

Ese anuncio fue seguido por un "cierre suave"de las escuelas públicas durante dos semanas que comenzaron el 16 de marzo. Los maestros tuvieron dos días para determinar cómo mover las clases en línea.

El gobernador aún no ha ordenado que las empresas cierren, pero muchos restaurantes han comenzado a ofrecer servicios de entrega y transporte por su cuenta.

Vermont

El senador de Vermont Bernie Sanders y su compañero candidato Joe Biden se golpean el codo antes del debate presidencial demócrata primario (Evan Vucci / The Associated Press)

Gobernador Phil Scott emitido El 16 de marzo, un estado de emergencia y anunció el cierre de bares y restaurantes en todo el estado, en línea con otros estados. La entrega y la recogida continuarán.

Scott también prohibió las reuniones de 50 o más personas y lugares limitados para operar al 50 por ciento de su capacidad. Las escuelas eran ordenado para cerrar antes del 18 de marzo.

"Quiero que Vermonters sepa que estamos evaluando continuamente otros pasos de mitigación y continuaremos comunicándolos a medida que se implementen ", dijo el gobernador Scott." Es importante recordar que en tiempos de crisis, todos debemos hacer sacrificios. . Pero Vermonters, y todos los estadounidenses, se han enfrentado a muchos desafíos antes, y esta vez no será diferente ".

Virginia

Gobernador Ralph Northam, el 12 de marzo, declared Un estado de emergencia en Virginia. Al día siguiente, funcionarios. cerrado todas las escuelas hasta el 27 de marzo.

El 17 de marzo, Northam emitió un order prohibiendo más de 10 clientes en restaurantes, gimnasios y teatros a la vez.

"Espero que todos tengan el sentido común de quedarse en casa esta noche y en los próximos días,quot;, dijo Northam. "Esta orden garantizará que los funcionarios estatales y locales tengan las herramientas que necesitan para mantener a las personas seguras,quot;.

Estado de Washington

Washington State was the first to experience a significant outbreak of coronavirus, centred mostly on 11 homes for the elderly in early March. On February 29, Governor Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency.

On March 15, all bars, restaurants, recreational and entertainment facilities were ordered closed for two weeks. Officials also limited gatherings to under 50 people, Inslee announced on March 15.

Inslee had previously called for more restrictions on elderly and assisted living facilities, including limiting the number of visitors, keeping visitors in patient rooms and reviewing employees for virus symptoms.

These regulations will be in place until midnight on April 9. Schools closed March 15, and are expected to open again on April 27.

"This is an unprecedented public health situation," Inslee said. "One main defence is to reduce the interaction of people in our lives."

Servpro cleaning workers are sprayed as they exit the Life Care Center, the nursing home at the centre of the outbreak in the state, in Kirkland, Washington State (Ted S. Warren/The Associated Press)

West Virginia

Governor Jim Justice declared a state of emergency on March 16, although West Virginia was, at the time, the last US state without a confirmed case of coronavirus. The declaration will ease rules on staffing and purchasing, the governor,amp;#39;s office explained. The state confirmed its first case of the coronavirus on Tuesday.

Justice has closed schools through March 27. Bars, restaurants and casinos have also been cerrado.

The lack of widespread testing in the US has created doubt about West Virginia,amp;#39;s status.

US Senator Joe Manchin said in a media call that it,amp;#39;s "no excuse when you know how vulnerable our state is. If it gets ahold of our state, we don,amp;#39;t have healthcare in order to defend ourselves. It could be devastating,quot;.

Wisconsin

Governor Tony Evers announced on March 16 that bars and restaurants would close and gatherings of 10 or more people would be banned as of March 17, allowing for delivery and takeout.

Escuelas are closed, with a tentative reopening for April 6.

"We are seeing community spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin. This means that there are people who have tested positive who have no exposures to a known case, nor did they travel to a location where there is known community spread," Evers said in a news conference announcing the closures.

Wyoming

Governor Mark Gordon and top school officials recommended that schools be closed through at least April 3.

Wyoming is sparsely populated. As of March 18, Gordon had yet to order the same business closures as other states.

The state "must realise that closing businesses and suspending travel and public events poses a threat to employment and business viability. Our responses to these threats must be focused and measured, and that,amp;#39;s what these teams will bring to a changing situation," Gordon dijo en una oracion.

D.C.

The seat of the nation,amp;#39;s capital announced strict closures on public spaces such as bars, restaurants, nightclubs and cinemas on March 15, offering only takeout food.

The district also suspendido public service activities such as street sweeping and is encouraging all government employees to work from home.

Mayor Muriel Bower declared a public health emergency on March 11. All public schools in the region are closed as of March 16.

Editor,amp;#39;s note: Check with state and local governments for the most up-to-date actions taken.

