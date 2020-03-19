Ellen DeGeneres admits that she wishes she had children while she was bored in quarantine. Check out the hilarious videos of his so-called famous friends!

Amid the COVID-19 threat, Ellen DeGeneres appears to be experiencing a fever! But don't worry because it's not a symptom of the virus, but rather the boredom of being quarantined without children of your own to entertain her!

So is! Ellen has a baby fever and she turned to social media to tell her followers all of this along with some fun videos that exemplified how difficult it was to deal with the boredom of being in a total block.

The famous talk show host tried to ease her "booth fever,quot; by calling some of her famous friends, such as Adam Levine and Justin Timberlake, only to ask how they were doing and strike up a conversation to pass the time.

With that said, she uploaded her phone conversations and they were so much fun!

The boring talk show host "Justin,quot; started over the phone.

"Ellen," replied a confused Justin Timberlake. Obviously he was wondering why Ellen suddenly called him and his wife, Jessica Biel.

As a result, she just wanted to know: "What are you doing?"

Jessica jumped up to also say, "Hello!" And the married couple made it clear that they were also doing "nothing."

Then Justin told Ellen to call him "in an hour."

As you can imagine, that brief conversation did nothing to cure Ellen's boredom, so she proceeded to call John Legend below, as evidenced by the second clip she shared on her IG page.

& # 39; John! What's going on? "He asked as soon as the singer answered. -" Not much, "he replied.

He then brought his wife, model Chrissy Teigen, to talk to Ellen as well, but her response was identical to that of her husband.

"Say,quot; Hi "Miles," said Chrissy, referring to one of her children and John's.

‘Hello Miles. So, you have children. I wish I had children right now. I'm so bored, "said Ellen.

But the mother of two children insisted that they, too, were "bored,quot; even with the little ones.

Ellen also called Adam Levine to wish him a happy birthday and try to strike up a conversation, but it was quite similar to his previous attempts, and the Maroon 5 singer also told him he wasn't doing "anything,quot;.



