Egypt arrests activists demanding that prisoners be released amid virus | news from egypt

Egypt has arrested and charged four prominent activists and perpetrators who called on the government to release prisoners amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The four women were arrested on Wednesday on charges of spreading false news and violating the country's ban on protests after they met outside the cabinet building.

%MINIFYHTML29485d4e1600d00bf1a5e3e6dacb532c11% %MINIFYHTML29485d4e1600d00bf1a5e3e6dacb532c12%

The arrests of activist Mona Seif; her activist and teacher mother Laila Soueif; novelist aunt Ahdaf Soueif and Rabab al-Mahdi, teacher and activist, came as Egypt tries to maintain firm control over dissent amid a growing global health crisis.

Plus:

"We are in front of the cabinet building, asking the state to take serious action regarding the coronavirus in prisons. As we know, Egypt's prisons are groups of diseases at best," Mona Seif said in a video on I live on Facebook before her. The phone was taken by the police.

Prominent human rights lawyer Khaled Ali said the activists were referred to prosecutors for questioning.

Mona's younger sister Sanaa Seif said she was unable to see her relatives at a Cairo police station.

According to human rights groups, there are tens of thousands of people detained without due process in the country for their political opinions.

& # 39; Authoritarian trick & # 39;

London-based freedom of expression advocacy group PEN International condemned the arrest of Ahdaf Soueif on Wednesday.

"Freedom of expression in Egypt has deteriorated dramatically in the past seven years under the government of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi," a statement said on its website.

Salil Tripathi, chairman of the Writers in Prison Committee of the freedom of expression organization, tweeted: "Imprisoning writers who speak the truth to power is an authoritarian trick. Egypt must return from that path."

Mona Seif's brother is well-known blogger and activist Alaa Abdel Fattah, who was jailed last September after rare small-scale protests erupted demanding that el-Sisi resign.

In recent weeks, Mona had been a vocal on social media, raising awareness of the dangers of contagion in prisons.

On Tuesday, her mother, Laila Soueif, a professor at Cairo University, wrote to the Egyptian attorney general urging her to release the prisoners.

"The only way to prevent detention centers from becoming centers for spreading the pandemic and endangering the entire population of the country is to release as many prisoners as possible," he wrote.

Ahdaf Soueif is a shortlisted novelist for Booker and Rabab al-Mahdi is a professor of political science at the American University in Cairo.

Contains spread of coronavirus

& # 39; Disaster & # 39; epidemiological

Egyptian prisons have been repeatedly criticized by human rights groups for overcrowding and unsanitary conditions.

Human Rights Watch said an epidemiological "disaster,quot; could be avoided if authorities ordered the conditional release of the prisoners.

Qatar's international media outlet Al Jazeera also called on the Egyptian government to release Mahmoud Hussein, its journalist who has been detained for more than three years, citing deep health concerns amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Al Jazeera urged the authorities in Egypt to immediately release Hussein and other imprisoned journalists.

Overcrowded Egyptian prisons are infamous for their unsanitary conditions, which can lead to a rapid spread of the coronavirus among prisoners, Al Jazeera management said.

"It is unacceptable that Mahmoud has been detained by the Egyptian authorities for almost 1,200 days for simply being a journalist with unfounded allegations and false charges," said Al Jazeera Media Network Acting Director General Mostefa Souag.

Egypt on Thursday registered 46 new cases of coronavirus, the health ministry said in a statement, bringing the total to 256.

The ministry said there was one more death, bringing the death toll to seven.