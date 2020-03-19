Eagles trade rumors: Yannick Ngakoue could join Philadelphia's renewed defense

%MINIFYHTML851c0cb46c6a27a84c484861b403a3c811% %MINIFYHTML851c0cb46c6a27a84c484861b403a3c812%

After acquiring a running corner on Thursday, the Eagles are still on the market looking for additional defensive help.

Darius Slay, the Lions' attache in exchange for third and fifth round draft picks, should provide an advantage to a secondary that this week lost to safety Malcolm Jenkins. Meanwhile, an exchange for Jaguars passer Yannick Ngakoue would significantly bolster the team's top seven.

Ngakoue appears destined to leave Jacksonville in the next few weeks after receiving the franchise tag, and the Eagles are an emerging suitor for their services, according to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora.

There are few linemen available who could make as much difference to the Eagles as Ngakoue. Since he was drafted in Maryland in 2016, he has racked up 37.5 sacks and forced 14 fumbles, numbers that only match Chandler Jones and Khalil Mack.

Your commercial return, then, would likely be strong. The Jaguars are asking for a first-round pick as a starting point in the negotiations, according to ESPN. The Eagles are No. 21 in the NFL Draft 2020.

Philly ranked 13th (tied with Tennessee) in sacks and ninth in setback percentage, annoyed the opposing quarterback last season.