Eagles trade for Darius Slay is the perfect answer to the Cowboys' Amari Cooper extension

In a move better late than never, the Eagles on Thursday addressed their team's most obvious need when they landed on veteran Darius Slay's coverage corner in a trade with the lions. After sending Detroit a third and fifth round of the 2020 draft in the deal, Philadelphia gave Slay $ 50 million for three years. Contract extension That makes him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL.

Yes, this type of addition for the Eagles is overdue. But in the context of the five-year contract, $ 100 million star receiver Amari Cooper, just signed to stay in Dallas, Philly traded for the perfect player at the perfect time.

FREE NFL AGENCY FOLLOWER:

Live updates on news, rumors, transfers and trades

Slay, who at the age of 29 has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last three seasons (plus an All-Pro team in 2017), has a reputation for following the opponent's best receivers and excelling in men's coverage. For the Eagles, those skills will come in handy against Cooper and rival Cowboys twice a year.

NFL review writer Warren Sharp recently noted how well Cooper has played in five games of his career against Philadelphia, and how poorly he has played in two games of his career against Slay in Detroit. The differences in the numbers are noticeable.

If Darius Slay is switched to the Eagles … He has made EXCEPTIONAL vs Amari Cooper. Cooper vs. PHI (5 gms, 44 goals):

• 4 TDs

• 11.1 YPA

• 98 yards / gm

• 64% catch rate Cooper vs DET (2 gms, 12 objectives):

• 0 TDs

• 3.5 YPA

• 21 yards / gm

• 33% catch rate From the 2019 meeting 🎥 pic.twitter.com/1a6Z6MSfkQ – Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 19, 2020

Like ESPN's Mike Clay notesPro Footbal Focus gave Slay a relatively poor coverage rating for his job last season, 56.4, 83 between the corners of the NFL.

In estimating the safety of All-Pro Chiefs Tyrann Mathieu, the PFF assessment is "a lie."

Sorry guys, he is not the 83rd best CB. That is a lie that some will believe. #WatchTheTape He played man to man every time he came down, even when he shouldn't, he served. Hard work, only 1% of jobs can do. https://t.co/Uk4Uh4CPVb – Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) March 19, 2020

Slay, who was selected by Detroit in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft, had 19 interceptions and 104 passes defended in his seven seasons with the Lions.

In Philadelphia, at least, he'll be evaluated based on how he plays Cooper and the other dangerous No. 1 receivers the Eagles face.