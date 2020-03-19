Dwayne Wade's last photo with Kaavia James has fans smiling

Dwayne Wade shared a cute photo with Kaavia James, her baby and Gabrielle Union's. This sweet photo made the day of the fans. Just take a look below.

Someone said: ‘When someone sneezes or coughs right now 😂 😂 😂 @kaaviajames #shadybaby’, and another follower posted this: ‘Why is she so funny and adorable like this?’

One commenter wrote, "I swear it gets more adorable every day," and someone else said, "I can't breathe." This baby boss has been here before! "

Someone else said: ‘One this baby is too funny. I have a feeling he's going to grow up to look a lot like Gab, "and one commenter posted this:" How do you always have the most perfect moment of humor !!!!! Love it !!!

A follower posted: "He has a look that will let you know he's not with the bull … don't you cough around me?" And a fan said, "She's going to be 1 …". To shake up some clock shit! His expression is sooo real. "

A follower wrote: ‘This girl … I swear, she has to be the funniest person I know! Man, I love her !! 😂😂 ’and someone else posted this message: Ado Adorable baby! She has the funniest facial expressions! I love her! 👶🏽 ’

Someone else wrote: "@dwyanewade @gabunion @kaaviajames your daughter is the most beautiful person I have been observing on her life journey❤️"

Dwayne and Gabrielle made the headlines just now when they supported their daughter, Zaya.

The parents stopped at the Truth Awards along with their daughter, Zaya. This was Zaya's first red carpet appearance, and the family spoke a few words about living in your truth.

Both Dwayne and Gabrielle have been very supportive of Zaya, but also received a lot of shadow for this reason.

Ad

On the other hand, there are also many people who fully understand and support Dwayne and Gabrielle.



Post views:

0 0