Dr. The Dr. Oz Show ’stops production in studio after staff member obtains coronavirus – Deadline

Dr. Oz's show, one of the few syndicated daytime programs that had continued during the coronavirus pandemic, has shut down production in its study after a staff member tested positive for the disease.

The show plans to continue airing daily, with Oz shooting from his home, Deadline confirmed. He had been filming without an audience using a team of skeletons.

The last episode of the show was on Wednesday, when production discovered that the staff was diagnosed. According to Variety, who first reported the story, the staff member had not been in the office for more than a week when he started showing symptoms.

Variety He said the employee worked in an office located in a separate building from the studio, so neither Oz nor his production staff had been in contact with the employee. The move to close was made with great caution.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, several syndicated talk shows have been closed entirely, from Dr phil Y The Ellen DeGeneres Show to The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Mel Robbins Show, Tamron Hall Y The Wendy Williams Show.